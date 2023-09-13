Village Defense Tycoon codes for September 2023

13th September, 2023: We checked for new Village Defense Tycoon codes.

Village Defense Tycoon is a Roblox game that plays out exactly as you’d expect, given its name. Your job is to build your own village from the ground up before you then scramble to defend it from hordes of enemies.

Whenever you take a break from defending your village, you can try your hand at raiding other players for gold, which is an important resource.Having stacks of gold will help you expand and upgrade your village even further, so you might want a helping hand from some Village Defense Tycoon codes.

Here’s our list of Village Defense Tycoon codes to help you rack up plenty of gold.

Working Village Defense Tycoon codes

RELEASE : 1k gold

: 1k gold GOBLIN : 1.5k gold

: 1.5k gold NEWUPDATE: 1.5k gold

Expired Village Defense Tycoon codes

No expired codes just yet.

How to redeem Village Defense Tycoon codes

Here’s how to redeem a code in Village Defense Tycoon:

First things first, launch Village Defense Tycoon on Roblox. Then, select the Twitter icon along the right-hand side of the screen. Image credit: VG247/Village Defense Tycoon Input any codes into the ‘Enter code’ box here for your rewards.

