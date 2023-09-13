If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Village Defense Tycoon codes for September 2023

Upgrade your village with plenty of gold from our Village Defense Tycoon codes.

Image credit: Village Defense Tycoon
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on
13th September, 2023: We checked for new Village Defense Tycoon codes.

Village Defense Tycoon is a Roblox game that plays out exactly as you’d expect, given its name. Your job is to build your own village from the ground up before you then scramble to defend it from hordes of enemies.

Whenever you take a break from defending your village, you can try your hand at raiding other players for gold, which is an important resource.Having stacks of gold will help you expand and upgrade your village even further, so you might want a helping hand from some Village Defense Tycoon codes.

Here’s our list of Village Defense Tycoon codes to help you rack up plenty of gold.

Working Village Defense Tycoon codes

  • RELEASE: 1k gold
  • GOBLIN: 1.5k gold
  • NEWUPDATE: 1.5k gold

Expired Village Defense Tycoon codes

No expired codes just yet.

How to redeem Village Defense Tycoon codes

Here’s how to redeem a code in Village Defense Tycoon:

  1. First things first, launch Village Defense Tycoon on Roblox.
  2. Then, select the Twitter icon along the right-hand side of the screen.
    3. The player redeems a code via the social screen in Roblox's Village Defense Tycoon
    Image credit: VG247/Village Defense Tycoon
  3. Input any codes into the ‘Enter code’ box here for your rewards.

If you’re a particularly big fan of Roblox games like Village Defense Tycoon, then you should check out our list of Blox Fruits codes, All Star Tower Defense codes, and Pet Simulator X codes. You can also take a look at our Arm Wrestle Simulator codes, Pixel Piece codes, and Untitled Boxing Game codes, if those games are more up your alley.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get them to shut up about horror games since. When they're not scoping out new scares or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, they can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch