Anime Card Battle codes for September 2024

2 September 2024: We added new Anime Card Battle codes

Anime Card Battle is a Roblox game that mixes the platform’s RNG trend with classic card battles. In this game, you’ll roll over and over again to win rare cards, face off against bosses, and even complete quests.

If you want to defeat harder bosses, you’ll need some pretty rare cards, and it can be hard to roll them without spending quite a few in-game hours. Luckily, you can use Anime Card Battle codes for hundreds of potions that’ll grant you luck, faster rolls, and even rerollable bosses. The game’s development team, Kung Fu Cat Panda Pepper, usually shares these codes in its Discord server (or straight onto the game’s Roblox page), but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up all the current and expired Anime Card Battle codes right here so you can get back to rolling.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working Anime Card Battle codes

/code 10KLIKES! : 7 Speed Potion 3, 7 Luck Potion 3, 3 Star Potions, 2 Boss Potions, 3 Corrupt Potions

: 7 Speed Potion 3, 7 Luck Potion 3, 3 Star Potions, 2 Boss Potions, 3 Corrupt Potions /code 15KLIKES! : 7 Speed Potion 3, 7 Luck Potion 3, 3 Star Potions, 2 Boss Potions, 3 Corrupt Potions

: 7 Speed Potion 3, 7 Luck Potion 3, 3 Star Potions, 2 Boss Potions, 3 Corrupt Potions /code 20KLIKES! : 7 Speed Potion 3, 7 Luck Potion 3, 3 Star Potions, 2 Boss Potions, 3 Corrupt Potions

: 7 Speed Potion 3, 7 Luck Potion 3, 3 Star Potions, 2 Boss Potions, 3 Corrupt Potions /code 25KLIKES! : 7 Speed Potion 3, 7 Luck Potion 3, 3 Star Potions, 2 Boss Potions, 3 Corrupt Potions

: 7 Speed Potion 3, 7 Luck Potion 3, 3 Star Potions, 2 Boss Potions, 3 Corrupt Potions /code 30KLIKES! : 7 Speed Potion 3, 7 Luck Potion 3, 3 Star Potions, 2 Boss Potions, 3 Corrupt Potions

: 7 Speed Potion 3, 7 Luck Potion 3, 3 Star Potions, 2 Boss Potions, 3 Corrupt Potions /code 10MVISITS! : 2 Speed Potion 3, 2 Luck Potion 3, 3 Star Potions, 1 Boss Potion, 3 Corrupt Potions

: 2 Speed Potion 3, 2 Luck Potion 3, 3 Star Potions, 1 Boss Potion, 3 Corrupt Potions /code 15MVISITS! : 4 Speed Potion 3, 4 Luck Potion 3, 3 Star Potions, 2 Boss Potion, 3 Corrupt Potions

: 4 Speed Potion 3, 4 Luck Potion 3, 3 Star Potions, 2 Boss Potion, 3 Corrupt Potions /code 20MVISITS! : 4 Speed Potion 3, 4 Luck Potion 3, 3 Star Potions, 2 Boss Potion, 3 Corrupt Potions

: 4 Speed Potion 3, 4 Luck Potion 3, 3 Star Potions, 2 Boss Potion, 3 Corrupt Potions /code UPDATE3.5! : 7 Speed Potion 3, 7 Luck Potion 3, 3 Star Potions, 2 Boss Potions, 3 Corrupt Potions

: 7 Speed Potion 3, 7 Luck Potion 3, 3 Star Potions, 2 Boss Potions, 3 Corrupt Potions /code FOLLOWTTVSEHSIE! : 1 Speed Potion 3, 1 Luck Potion 3

: 1 Speed Potion 3, 1 Luck Potion 3 /code SUB221PACK! : 1 Speed Potion 3, 1 Luck Potion 3

: 1 Speed Potion 3, 1 Luck Potion 3 /code SUB2WIRY! : 1 Speed Potion 3, 1 Luck Potion 3

: 1 Speed Potion 3, 1 Luck Potion 3 /code SUB2Vault_tec10! : 1 Speed Potion 3, 1 Luck Potion 3

: 1 Speed Potion 3, 1 Luck Potion 3 /code SUB2BMGTORMENTER! : 1 Speed Potion 3, 1 Luck Potion 3

: 1 Speed Potion 3, 1 Luck Potion 3 /code SUB2ZEEBEWILDIN! : 1 Speed Potion 3, 1 Luck Potion 3

: 1 Speed Potion 3, 1 Luck Potion 3 /code SUB2ZEEGOD! : 1 Speed Potion 3, 1 Luck Potion 3

: 1 Speed Potion 3, 1 Luck Potion 3 /code SUB2VALK! : 1 Star Potion, 6 Luck Potion 3, 3 Speed Potion 3, 1 Corrupt Potion

: 1 Star Potion, 6 Luck Potion 3, 3 Speed Potion 3, 1 Corrupt Potion /code SUB2RIJORO! : 1 Speed Potion 3, 1 Luck Potion 3

: 1 Speed Potion 3, 1 Luck Potion 3 /code SUB2TOADBOI! : 1 Speed Potion 3, 1 Luck Potion 3

: 1 Speed Potion 3, 1 Luck Potion 3 /code SUB2CONSUME! : 1 Speed Potion 3, 1 Luck Potion 3

: 1 Speed Potion 3, 1 Luck Potion 3 /code SUB2D1SGUISED! : 1 Speed Potion 3, 1 Luck Potion 3

: 1 Speed Potion 3, 1 Luck Potion 3 /code SUB2ItsHappyYT1! : 1 Speed Potion 3, 1 Luck Potion 3

: 1 Speed Potion 3, 1 Luck Potion 3 /code SUB2Joltzy!: 1 Speed Potion 3, 1 Luck Potion 3

All expired Anime Card Battle codes

/code RELEASE!

/code THANKS4PLAYING!

/code SORRYFORSHUTDOWN!

How do I redeem codes in Anime Card Battle?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Card Battle? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Anime Card Battle in Roblox. Open the chat by clicking the icon in the top left corner of your screen. Type your code into the chat (make sure to include “/code” before!) and hit enter.

Want a head start in another anime-themed Roblox game? We've got you covered with our codes guides for Anime Last Stand, Anime World Tower Defense, Anime Fighters Simulator, Anime Ball, and Sakura Stand.