Anime Defenders codes for May 2024

28th May 2024: We added new Anime Defenders codes.

Anime Defenders is a Roblox tower defense game where you recruit characters inspired by some of the most iconic animes of all time to defend your base from waves of enemies. There's a variety of worlds you'll do battle on, and a neon-lit hub city to explore where you'll Summon units based on shows like One Piece, Dragon Ball Z and Bleach.

To Summon new heroes, you'll need Gems and that's where Anime Defenders codes can help. These codes, which are shared by the game's developer on official socials, offer plenty of free Gems. To help you save time, we've rounded-up all the latest codes below, so you can get back to summoning and battling in Anime Defenders.

Working Anime Defenders codes

200kholymoly : 1,000 Gems (NEW!)

: 1,000 Gems (NEW!) adontop : 250 Gems

: 250 Gems subcool : 50 Gems

: 50 Gems sub2jonaslyz : 50 Gems

: 50 Gems sub2karizmaqt : 50 Gems

: 50 Gems sub2mozking : 50 Gems

: 50 Gems sub2nagblox : 50 Gems

: 50 Gems sub2riktime : 50 Gems

: 50 Gems sub2toadboigaming: 50 Gems

Expired Anime Defenders codes

release2024

How do I redeem codes in Anime Defenders?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Defenders? Here's what you need to do:

Launch Anime Defenders in Roblox. Play the game until you get to level 8. When you're in the hub city select the button with the three dots. Image credit: VG247/Small World Games x Anime Defenders In the drop down menu select Codes. Image credit: VG247/Small World Games x Anime Defenders Type a code into the textbox and then press the Redeem button. Image credit: VG247/Small World Games x Anime Defenders

