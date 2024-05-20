Attack on Titan Revolution codes for May 2024

Inspired by the popular series Attack on Titan, Attack on Titan Revolution is a Roblox fighting game where you’ll spin for rare families, upgrade your character’s stats, and, most importantly, traverse detailed cities to slay massive, blocky (and terrifying) titans.

Learning how to take on titans isn’t easy, and it can be even harder to kill enough of them in a match to earn resources. Luckily, you can use Attack on Titan Revolution codes to stock up on freebies ranging from Spins and Gems to stat boosts and the occasional themed crate.

The developers usually post these codes in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Attack on Titan Revolution code right here to save you some valuable titan-slaying time.

All working Attack on Titan Revolution codes

DEVCODE1 : 200 Spins

: 200 Spins LIKES45K : 3 Anime All-Stars Crates (JJK edition)

: 3 Anime All-Stars Crates (JJK edition) MEMBERS90K : 30 Spins

: 30 Spins PLAYERS20K : 2x Gold boost (30 minutes), 2x XP boost (30 minutes), 2x Luck boost (15 minutes)

: 2x Gold boost (30 minutes), 2x XP boost (30 minutes), 2x Luck boost (15 minutes) MEMBERS80K : 35 Spins

: 35 Spins LIKES40K : 40 Spins

: 40 Spins FOLLOWERGI999 : 4,000 Gems

: 4,000 Gems FOLLOWJLEAY : 4,000 Gems

: 4,000 Gems MEMBERS70K : 50 Spins

: 50 Spins LIKES35K : 50 Spins

: 50 Spins SUB2SLYKAGE : 50 Spins

: 50 Spins RERELEASE: 75 Spins

All expired Attack on Titan Revolution codes

Attack on Titan Revolution is a relatively new game, so it doesn’t have any expired codes yet. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!

How do I redeem codes in Attack on Titan Revolution?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Attack on Titan Revolution? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Attack on Titan Revolution in Roblox. Make sure you’re leveled up to level 5 or higher — codes won’t work below level 5. Click the “CODES” button on the game’s title screen. Image credit: VG247/AoTR [PI] Enter your code in the field that pops up in the bottom right corner of your screen and hit “REDEEM.” Image credit: VG247/AoTR [PI]

