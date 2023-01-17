January 17th, 2023: We added a new Car Factory Tycoon code.

You can run your very own factory and build a successful business in Car Factory Tycoon. This Roblox game lets you start from scratch with your own vehicle empire. You begin with the basic warehouse and conveyor belt, from which you can build your cars. Then, characters bid on your final product and you can decide which bid to accept. The higher quality the vehicle is, the higher the bids will be. You can also enter races to earn Cash and Gems which are vital for buying warehouse upgrades as well as unlocking new vehicle models.

The more you invest into your warehouse and car production, the more Cash you can end up making. This is also where Car Factory Tycoon codes come in. The codes give you Gem and Cash that you can use to employ more workers to increase production speed, or to buy upgrades such as security cameras to keep your warehouse safe. Car Factory Tycoon's developers release codes to celebrate game milestones and we've collected all of working codes for you here in this handy guide.

Working Car Factory Tycoon Codes

5KLIKES - 5,000 Cash, 125 Gems

How to redeem Car Factory Tycoon Codes

When you want to redeem Car Factory Tycoon codes, you need to follow these simple steps:

Launch Car Factory Tycoon. Click on the star icon on the left side of your screen. A small window will appear in the center of your screen. Enter your code into the text box. Click 'Claim' to redeem your codes.

Are you in the mood for taking on fierce battles in Roblox? Then you should check out our Sword Fighters Simulator codes and Project New World codes for free in-game goodies. If you're a fan of the famous blue blur, then head over to our Sonic Speed Simulator codes page to learn how to get your hands on free boosts.