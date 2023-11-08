Ultimate Football codes for November 2023

8th November: We added new Ultimate Football codes.

If you're in the market for a proper American Football simulator on Roblox, Ultimate Football is the game for you. No silly business with your opponents suddenly pulling out swords or MMA moves here: it's just good clean tackling-passing-intercepting American fun, at least as far as this Brit understands it.

While you're enjoying your 6v6 PvP American Football matches, you'll likely want to customise your character with cosmetics you pick up from the game's gacha-style rewards system. If you want to side-step that painful business, though, you'll be glad to learn that these Ultimate Football codes can get you plenty of free spins, or even just directly gift you with some cool items.

Working Ultimate Football codes

100K : 20,000 Coins

: 20,000 Coins 100KFAVS : 10,000 Coins

: 10,000 Coins 10KLIKES : 20,000 Coins

: 20,000 Coins 10MILVISITS : 20,000 Coins

: 20,000 Coins 15KMEMBERS : Pro Pack

: Pro Pack 1KLIKES : 20,000 Coins

: 20,000 Coins 1MILVISITS : 10,000 Coins

: 10,000 Coins 2000PLAYERS : 20,000 Coins

: 20,000 Coins 2KLIKES : 10,000 Coins

: 10,000 Coins 30KLIKES : 10,000 Coins

: 10,000 Coins 35K : 10,000 Coins

: 10,000 Coins 3KLIKES : 10,000 Coins

: 10,000 Coins 3KPLAYERS : 10,000 Coins

: 10,000 Coins 4000PLAYERS : 10,000 Coins

: 10,000 Coins 40KLIKES : 10,000 Coins

: 10,000 Coins 40KPLAYERS : 20,000 Coins

: 20,000 Coins 500KVISITS : 10,000 Coins

: 10,000 Coins 50KLIKES : 10,000 Coins

: 10,000 Coins 750KVISITS : 10,000 Coins

: 10,000 Coins 9MILVISITS : 20,000 Coins

: 20,000 Coins BETA : Pro Pack

: Pro Pack DEVIOUSORANGEGLOVES : Devious Orange Gloves

: Devious Orange Gloves DEVIOUSPINKGLOVES : Devious Pink Gloves

: Devious Pink Gloves DEVIOUSPINKVISOR : Devious Pink Visor

: Devious Pink Visor FATHERSDAY2023 : 20,000 Coins

: 20,000 Coins FIREWORKS : 10,000 Coins

: 10,000 Coins FREECOINZ : 10,000 Coins

: 10,000 Coins FREERELEASE : 20,000 Coins

: 20,000 Coins LFGCHAMPS : Playmaker Pack

: Playmaker Pack JUNEOFBLACID : 20,000 Coins

: 20,000 Coins JUNETEENTH : 20,000 Coins

: 20,000 Coins JVIDYN : 10,000 Coins

: 10,000 Coins PLZSTOPCHEATING : 20,000 Coins

: 20,000 Coins PUMPKINBALL : Pumpkin Ball Texture

: Pumpkin Ball Texture SKULLBALL : Skull Ball Texture

: Skull Ball Texture SPORTSEQUINOX : 10,000 Coins

: 10,000 Coins WELOVEBOOSTS: 10,000 Coins

Expired Ultimate Football codes

There are no expired Ultimate Football codes right now. Most Roblox codes don't stick around indefinitely, though, so enjoy them all while they last!

How to redeem Ultimate Football codes

Go to Roblox and launch Ultimate Football.

Go to the Community tab from the home page.

tab from the home page. Click Item Codes .

. Enter your code in the "Insert Codes Here" text box and click the tick icon to redeem.

Note that you need 30 OVR before you can redeem codes (you start with 20 OVR). This just means that you need to play a few matches to prove that you're a real Ultimate Football player before you can redeem anything, though; it's not a particularly high bar to clear.

When are new Ultimate Football codes released?

Ultimate Football codes are added frequently, often for player or follower milestones, but also frequently just for fun or to celebrate real-world holidays such as Father's Day and Halloween. Ultimate Football also features in-game goals and achievements that can yield some of the same rewards as codes, so be sure to claim anything you're entitled to!

Where are new Ultimate Football codes announced?

To keep informed about all the latest Ultimate Football codes, be sure to follow Cloudburst Games via their Twitter, YouTube, and Discord, as well as joining their Roblox group. We also keep this page updated with regular checks for new codes, so stick with us if you want the latest Ultimate Football codes news without having to hunt it down for yourself!

