Aura RNG codes for April 2024

Aura RNG is a luck-based Roblox game where your only goal is to unlock the rarest auras possible, whether it’s by combining old auras, fishing for extra resources, or just rolling. With over 70 unique auras to unlock, ranging from fiery and stormy to sparkly and rainbow, there are plenty of opportunities to flex your luck to your fellow players.

If you’re set on getting the rarest auras, you’ll want to use boosts (or spend a lot of time rolling), but these are unfortunately hard to come by in-game. Fortunately, you can use Aura RNG codes to grab some free luck-boosting potions that just might be what you need to get your hands on the next aura missing from your collection. You can typically find these codes scattered online, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up every current and expired Aura RNG code right here.

All working Aura RNG codes

updatetwo : 2 Herbie’s Magic Potions

: 2 Herbie’s Magic Potions freepotions: 2 Lucky I potions, 2 Lucky II potions

All expired Aura RNG codes

Aura RNG is a relatively new game and doesn’t have any expired codes yet. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this list!

How do I redeem codes in Aura RNG?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Aura RNG? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Aura RNG in Roblox. Click the shopping cart icon button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: VG247/Cope Games Click the “Codes” button in the bottom left corner of the menu that pops up. Image credit: VG247/Cope Games Enter your code into the textbox and hit “Claim.”

