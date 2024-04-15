Anime RNG codes for April 2024

Anime RNG is an anime-inspired Roblox RNG game where you roll to earn different characters (including titles, auras, and some pretty detailed skins) from popular anime like One Piece, Sword Art Online, and Hunter x Hunter. Along the way, you’ll search the map for coins and upgrade your stats through Kame’s Workshop, where you’ll be able to craft old characters into powerful boosts.

If you want to get the rarest characters that Anime RNG has to offer, you can use Anime RNG codes to grab some instant Coins and Luck Potions, both of which just might get you the extra luck you need to roll a rare skin. Development team RNG • Productions typically shares these codes on socials and in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every active and expired Anime RNG code so you can get right back to what’s important: rolling for new characters!

All working Anime RNG codes

Here are the working codes for Anime RNG:

JixxyJaxLiedHereIsSomeCoins : 50 Coins

: 50 Coins Release: 50 Coins, 5 Luck Potions

All expired Anime RNG codes

UPDATE

How do I redeem codes in Anime RNG?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime RNG? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Anime RNG in Roblox. Click the codes icon on the left side of your screen. Type your code into the field and hit enter.

If you're not able to find this menu, then you could be playing a different game. There's also another Roblox game called Anime RNG which is made by RNG Interactive. However, this game - at the time of writing - does not have any redeemable codes.

