Rarity Factory Tycoon codes for December 2023

12th December 2023: We checked for new Rarity Factory Tycoon codes.

Rarity Factory Tycoon is a luck-based Roblox game where you’ll try to collect the rarest orbs possible in your very own factory. You’ll run back and forth between your factory’s dropper and its orb processor, processing new orbs in the hopes of affording new factory upgrades that will boost your luck to ultimately earn rarer orbs.

If you’re hoping to unlock the rarest orbs right away, it’ll take a lot of time to get there. Luckily, though, Rarity Factory Tycoon has Roblox codes that you can input for instant stat boosts that will help you get a leg up. These codes are typically distributed on the game’s Roblox page, but we’ve compiled a list of all of the current Rarity Factory Tycoon codes to help you and your orb factory get a handy head start.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working Rarity Factory Tycoon codes

pets : 2x Luck boost (5 minutes)

: 2x Luck boost (5 minutes) 15mvisits : 2x Luck boost (5 minutes)

: 2x Luck boost (5 minutes) 40klikes : 2x Luck boost (5 minutes)

: 2x Luck boost (5 minutes) 90percent : 2x Money boost (5 minutes)

: 2x Money boost (5 minutes) verified: 2x Money boost (5 minutes)

All expired Rarity Factory Tycoon codes

skyisland

30klikes

10mvisits

25klikes

20klikes

rebirth

refresh

spooky

dayseven

daysix

dayfive

dayfour

daythree

daytwo

dayone

EASTER

12klikes

stpatricks

rftx

xmas2022

5klikes

2klikes

1kccu

halloween

1klikes

1kmembers

release

50kvisits

500favorites

10kvisits

100likes

How do I redeem codes in Rarity Factory Tycoon?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Rarity Factory Tycoon? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Rarity Factory Tycoon in Roblox. If you haven’t already, complete the game’s tutorial (your data won’t save unless this has been completed). Click the settings button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: VG247/Rarity Factory Tycoon Enter your code in the field in the bottom of the menu that pops up and then hit “Redeem.” Image credit: VG247/Rarity Factory Tycoon

Done collecting rare orbs and expanding your factory? To get a leg up in other popular Roblox games, head to our codes guides for Ultimate Football, Starving Artists, Blade Ball, and Bee Swarm Simulator.