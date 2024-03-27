Treasure Hunt Simulator codes for March 2024

Treasure Hunt Simulator is a Roblox game where you’ll embark on a mission to dig up the best treasure possible with your trusty pail and not much else. The deeper you dig, the better treasure you'll find. However, the sand also becomes tougher to dig with depth, so you’ll need better tools if you want to make it to the best treasure the map has to offer. As you upgrade your tools and collect stat-boosting pets, you’ll be able to find rarer treasure (and even unlock new realms with some pretty wild themes).

Digging sand to buy new tools and pets at the beginning of your mission can be tedious and time-consuming. Luckily, you can get ahead with Treasure Hunt Simulator codes, which will get you plenty of Coins, Rubies, Rebirths, and even a few Crates early on in your playthrough. Developer HenryDev typically shares these codes on social media, but we’ve gone ahead and collected every Treasure Hunt Simulator code right here so you can get back to digging as soon as possible.

All working Treasure Hunt Simulator codes

dino : 100 Coins

: 100 Coins godly : 5 Crates

: 5 Crates freerubies : 500 Rubies

: 500 Rubies medieval : 1 Crate, 1 Rebirth

: 1 Crate, 1 Rebirth volcano : 1 Rebirth, 1,000 Rubies

: 1 Rebirth, 1,000 Rubies magma : 10 Crates

: 10 Crates v2update : 500 Coins

: 500 Coins 400klikes : 500 Rubies

: 500 Rubies finally : 1 Rebirth, 100 Rubies

: 1 Rebirth, 100 Rubies intel : 100 Coins

: 100 Coins martian : 1 Rebirth, 100 Rubies

: 1 Rebirth, 100 Rubies 200million : 2 Rebirths, 200 Rubies

: 2 Rebirths, 200 Rubies launch : 3,000 Rubies

: 3,000 Rubies jailcity : 1 Rebirth, 1,000 Rubies

: 1 Rebirth, 1,000 Rubies moon : 1 Rebirth, 500 Rubies

: 1 Rebirth, 500 Rubies heart: 1 Rebirth, 1,000 Rubies

All expired Treasure Hunt Simulator codes

We aren’t aware of any expired Treasure Hunt Simulator codes right now. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!

How do I redeem codes in Treasure Hunt Simulator?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Treasure Hunt Simulator? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Treasure Hunt Simulator in Roblox. Click the Twitter icon button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: VG247/HenryDev Enter your code in the field that pops up and hit “Redeem”. Image credit: VG247/HenryDev

