The Presentation Experience codes for January 2024

3rd January 2024: We added new Presentation Experience codes.

The Presentation Experience is a Roblox school roleplay game where you’ll complete tests, answer questions, and give presentations to earn Points. With Points, you can earn actions, where you’ll be able to disrupt the class by doing everything from going to the bathroom to throwing a pizza party.

You’ll earn Points as you sit in class and complete homework or present, but if you want to disrupt class even more, you can use Roblox codes to get free Points, Gems, and various boosts. These codes are normally announced by developers on socials and on the game’s Roblox page (and hidden within the game’s classroom and bathroom), but we’ve done all the work right here and compiled this list of all the latest The Presentation Experience codes to help let you be the most annoying student possible.

All working The Presentation Experience codes

400KLIKES : 10 Gems, 2x Points Boost (60 minutes)

: 10 Gems, 2x Points Boost (60 minutes) bookworm : 80 Points

: 80 Points scaryhalloween2023 : 60 Points, 15 Gems

: 60 Points, 15 Gems spookpoints : 100 Points

: 100 Points OMG350KLIKES : 100 Points, 12 Gems

: 100 Points, 12 Gems UGC : 30 Gems

: 30 Gems COFFEE : 60 Points

: 60 Points MAXWELLGOOD : 20 Gems

: 20 Gems FARTYREWARD : 100 Points

: 100 Points MANFACEPOOPER : 5x Points Boost (10 minutes)

: 5x Points Boost (10 minutes) uwu : 20 Gems

: 20 Gems THEREARENOOTHERTEACHERSINTHESCHOOLBECAUSENOBODYWANTSTOSEETHEBADTEACHER : 10 Gems

: 10 Gems FUNNYBACKROOMS : 5 Gems

: 5 Gems MINIMALGAMESPRO : 25 Points

: 25 Points HELICOPTER : 50 Points

: 50 Points MEGABOOST : 5x Points Boost (1 minute)

: 5x Points Boost (1 minute) 5GEMS : 5 Gems

: 5 Gems CODE : 15 Points

: 15 Points RAT : 25 Points

: 25 Points 10POINTS : 10 Points

: 10 Points TEACHERMADCUZBAD : 200 Points

: 200 Points AZUREOPTIX : 25 Points

: 25 Points ITSABOUTDRIVEITSABOUTPOWER : 100 Points

: 100 Points TOILET : 50 Points

: 50 Points POOP : 100 Points

: 100 Points EMOTIONALDAMAGE: 80 Points

All expired The Presentation Experience codes

nootnoot

200MVISITS!

summerboost

beatbox

bababooeypoints

unexpected

CHRISTMASGIFT

sus

MILLIONMEMBERS!

100MVISITS

175KLIKES

700KMEMBERS

150KLIKES

pencil

600KMEMBERS

180KLIKES

easter

santaclaus

egg

takenotes

jennahacker

chugjug

lava

cringe

push-ups

How do I redeem codes in The Presentation Experience?

Not sure how to redeem codes in The Presentation Experience? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch The Presentation Experience in Roblox. Click the button with the three dots near the top left corner of your screen. Image credit: Minimal Games/VG247 Click the “Codes” button near the bottom left corner of the menu that pops up. Image credit: Minimal Games/VG247 Enter your code in the field and press redeem.

