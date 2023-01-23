January 23rd, 2023: We added new Cabin Crew Sim codes.

Cabin Crew Simulator is the Roblox game that lets you take to the skies, not as a Pilot, but as a member of the Cabin Crew. It's your job to make sure your passengers have a great experience throughout their flight, including bringing them refreshments or asking them to buckle their seatbelts before take off. Plus, if something goes wrong, it's your responsibility to keep everyone safe. You get paid Skybux each time you successfully do your job. You can then spend these Skybux on new uniforms, accessories, and cases for your avatar so can always look sharp while on duty.

Cabin Crew Simulator codes are useful as they often give you substantial amounts of free Skybux that you can add to your wallet or spend right away. Game developers Cruising Studios periodically release codes, and we've collected all of the working ones here for you in this handy guide.

Working Cabin Crew Simulator Codes

snow - $1,600 Skybux

- $1,600 Skybux clouds - $100 Skybux

- $100 Skybux takeoff - $150 Skybux

- $150 Skybux flying - $200 Skybux

- $200 Skybux wheelsup - $2,000 Skybux

- $2,000 Skybux mission - $1,500 Skybux

- $1,500 Skybux evacuate - $1,200 Skybux

- $1,200 Skybux airliner - $1,400 Skybux

- $1,400 Skybux cruising - $1,000 Skybux

- $1,000 Skybux triple7 - $1,500 Skybux

How to redeem Cabin Crew Simulator Codes

To redeem Cabin Crew Sim codes, you need to follow a few simple steps:

Launch Cabin Crew Simulator. Enter the main game lobby. Click on the gift icon on the left side of your screen. Type your code into the textbox that appears. Click 'Claim' to redeem your rewards.

If you successfully redeem a code, the rewards will automatically be applied to your inventory. If you cannot redeem the code, then there's a good chance it has expired.

