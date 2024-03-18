Car Wash Tycoon codes for March 2024

Car Wash Tycoon is a Roblox tycoon game where you’ll build a car wash from the ground up by stepping on buttons. You’ll start with just a small hose, only to build a tunnel, and eventually a gas station and a cafe, earning visits from rarer (and more profitable) cars along the way.

Especially once you get your car wash expanded with the gas station and cafe, you’ll start raking in some serious Gems and Coins. However, if you’re in a hurry to fund your next big purchase, you can input Car Wash Tycoon codes to grab some free Gems and Coins. Development team Gametap typically shares these codes on the game’s Roblox page (and occasionally hides them on the loading screen), but we’ve rounded them all up right here so you can get back to washing those cars.

All working Car Wash Tycoon codes

sponge: 5 Gems

All expired Car Wash Tycoon codes

250fav

100likes

release

How do I redeem codes in Car Wash Tycoon?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Car Wash Tycoon? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Car Wash Tycoon in Roblox. Click the Twitter logo button on the right side of your screen. Image credit: VG247/gametap Enter your code in the field and hit “Redeem.” Image credit: VG247/gametap

