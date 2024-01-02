Launch Into Space Simulator codes for January 2024

2nd January 2024: We added new Launch Into Space Sim codes.

Launch Into Space Simulator is a Roblox game where you slingshot yourself into space over and over again. In between launches, you gather stars, upgrade your slingshot, and hatch stat-boosting pets from eggs, all in the hopes of making it higher and higher and eventually unlocking new worlds.

Not even the sky’s the limit here, but unfortunately, purchasing upgrades for your slingshot and reaching new planets can be a bit time-consuming. Luckily, Launch Into Space Simulator has Roblox codes that you can input for Gems and Boost that’ll help fund your next big upgrade. These codes are typically distributed on the developer’s socials, but we’ve compiled a list of all of the current Launch Into Space Simulator codes to help you reach new heights.

All working Launch Into Space Simulator codes

50klikes: Super Luck boost (NEW!)

All expired Launch Into Space Simulator codes

2500Likes : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems 250LikesWoo : 100 Gems

: 100 Gems 2500Likes: 1,000 Gems

How do I redeem codes in Launch Into Space Simulator?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Launch Into Space Simulator? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Open Launch Into Space Simulator in Roblox. Click the "Shop" button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: goodGames Space/VG247 Click the X logo button in the bottom left corner of the menu that pops up. Image credit: goodGames Space/VG247 Enter your code in the first field that pops up and hit "Redeem".

If you’re done slingshotting yourself into space but want a similar Roblox game to play, head to our codes guides for Rarity Factory Tycoon, Collect All Pets, Snowball Roll Race, and Bee Swarm Simulator. Or, if you’re looking to spruce up your Roblox character across games (including inside Launch Into Space Simulator), head to our list of codes that’ll get you free items!