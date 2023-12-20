Snowball Roll Race codes for December 2023

20th December 2023: We checked for new Snowball Roll Race codes.

Snowball Roll Race is a Roblox collecting game where you’ll try to roll up the biggest snowball possible and then roll it down a hill. Along the way, you’ll hatch eggs to collect pets, which will boost the amount of snow you’re able to roll up and unlock new areas, which are filled with more snow to keep rolling up the biggest snowball.

Especially at the beginning of the game when you don’t have a massive team of pets to help you, rolling up snow can be time-consuming. Luckily, Snowball Roll Race has Roblox codes that you can input for some Snow Potions to boost the amount of snow you’re able to gather. These codes are typically distributed on the developer's socials, but we’ve compiled a list of all of the current Snowball Roll Race codes to help you roll up the largest snowball possible.

All working Snowball Roll Race codes

SECRETSANTA: 5 Snow Potions

All expired Snowball Roll Race codes

How do I redeem codes in Snowball Roll Race?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Snowball Roll Race? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Snowball Roll Race in Roblox. Click the “Codes” button on the right side of your screen. Image credit: VG247/Fashion! Enter your code in the field that pops up and hit “Verify.” Image credit: VG247/Fashion!

