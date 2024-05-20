It’s not too long now until Wuthering Waves becomes available for the 30+ million pre-registrants to dive into, but the Wuthering Waves release times can be a tad confusing, depending on where you live. Fortunately, while waiting for developer, Kuro Game, to launch the latest gacha RPG to rival Genshin Impact, one content creator has detailed the exact time players can expect to access the game, including when you can pre-load it.

Wuthering Waves features characters known as Resonators, who - as is usually the case in these games - are trying to tirelessly save their home from the looming threat of danger and destruction. Combat looks to be pretty satisfying, and I don’t know about you, but I’m keen to see what some of these monstrous bosses look like on launch… Either way, here’s the Wuthering Waves release times for every region, so you know exactly when you can expect to start playing the RPG.

Wuthering Waves release times for every region

While the release date for Wuthering Waves is listed as 22 May on the game’s official X account (formerly Twitter), most players can expect to actually be able to play the game from 23 May.

The Wuthering Waves release times, according to X user and Wuthering Waves content creator, Narushio, are as follows:

GMT+8: 23 May 2024, 10:00 AM

23 May 2024, 10:00 AM PT: 22 May 2024, 7:00 PM

22 May 2024, 7:00 PM IST: 23 May 2024, 7:30 AM

23 May 2024, 7:30 AM GMT: 23 May 2024, 2:00 AM

23 May 2024, 2:00 AM BST: 23 May 2024, 3:00AM

23 May 2024, 3:00AM ET: 22 May 2024, 10:00 PM

22 May 2024, 10:00 PM CET: 23 May 2024, 4:00 AM

23 May 2024, 4:00 AM JST: 23 May 2024, 11:00 AM

23 May 2024, 11:00 AM AEST: 23 May 2024, 12:00 PM

23 May 2024, 12:00 PM EST: 23 May 2024 9:00 AM

Considering that these times have not yet come from an official source (though, Narushio has proven to be a reliable source of Wuthering Waves news), we recommend taking them with a pinch of salt. That said, this does give you a time to attempt to prepare plenty of snacks and water ahead of so your first Wuthering Waves session need not be interrupted!

As you can see, those living in PT time zones can expect to play the game from 7PM on 22 May, while other regions will be able to access the game from varying times on 23 May.

Anyone jumping into Wuthering Waves from launch will want to make sure that they have pre-registered their interest via the Kuro Game website, as this will net you some pretty neat rewards to help you get started. This includes resources for gacha pulls and leveling up your Resonators, who are the key characters you’ll be unlocking and playing with.

Ahead of Wuthering Waves release, take a look at our preview of the game, in which we believe it may solve one of the biggest problems in Genshin Impact and gacha games at large.