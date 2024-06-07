Wuthering Waves Clashing Blades puzzles walkthrough

As the Rover's search for the truth continues in Wuthering Waves, their mission leads them to the Grand Library of Jinzhou and the Clashing Blades quest.

This is a twisty encounter filled with puzzles right from the very beginning of the quest, but does feature a big chunk of combat too. You’re prompted to level your characters up to 40 to take on this challenge, which you should hopefully have enough materials to do by this point. However, I completed this quest at level 35, and it was easy enough.

Move the vases to get inside the Grand Library

Return to City Hall to find the entrance to the grand library. As you enter, a pop-up tells you that the top-left corner of the map you found inside the dial is highlighted, suggesting that’s where you’ll find the library.

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

Your objective then changes to “move the vases to the correct positions”. From where you’re standing at the entrance, go to the top left vase on the corner. This one says “move the vase” rather than “shift vase”.

After a low grumbling, the wall will move, revealing a secret passage.

Wuthering Waves Grand Library walkthrough

Inside the Grand Library proper, open the gate in front of you, and inspect the “Symphodai” in the middle. You’re given the clue: “gather five tones to align the tune. The Bells shall guide your path. Find keynotes to determine tone. The Archive shall be unmasked.”

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

Behind the control panel, you’re given the first note, “Yu”. Activate the drum to your right, then hit the tower that appears twice with your weapon to align it correctly.

Follow the path that appears into the next room, then defeat the TDs that appear. This grants you your next clue: “Multiply fifty-four with four thirds for the frequency you seek. Find this note in the West, while the prophet is beyond reach.”

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

Go down the corridor to your left and grab the second disk, Shang. Return to the middle and slot the disk. This lowers the water level in the room and opens up two more drums.

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

Glide down to the one ahead of you first and activate it. Go along the path and strike the bell three times.

This unlocks an elevator. You're also directed to check a second drum here, but it won't be used so you don't have to.

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

Go up the elevator, down the corridor, defeat the TDs and grab the next disk, Jue. Activate the drum outside the chamber and it will shoot out a path leading back to the console in the middle.

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

At the marker on your right, strike the bell three times to open a new path.

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

Enter the room, drop down the elevator shaft, then grab the sonodisk, Zhi. Again, activate the drum outside the chamber to get a path back down to the middle. Reconnect the disk and the water will completely disappear from the bottom of the room.

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

Glide down to the bottom, defeat the TDs and claim the last Sonodisk, Gong. Activating the drum in the top-right corner will give you access to an elevator that leads back to the console, where you can slot the final note. Don’t miss the extra supply chest in the side room on this route.

Slotting all 5 notes will reveal a golden path to the archive. Enter and a cutscene will play. I won't spoil what happens next, but it will set you up for the next step of your adventure.

If you're looking to get stronger as the stakes rise, why not check out our builds for popular characters like Mortefi, Jiyan and Encore!