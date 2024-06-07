There are multiple paths to repairing Blu the robot in Wuthering Waves, either through the No Response Tonight quest or the Shooting Party quest.

Whatever your method, the materials you need are the same, so here's where to look for the spare parts, battery pack and engine.

How to repair the robot in Wuthering Waves

At the Resonance Beacon just above the Violet Banyan in the southwest of the map, you find a dilapidated battle robot in desperate need of repairs. Interact with the broken radio beside it, and you learn it's name: Blu.

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

Give Blu a once-over with your sensor and you work out that he needs a new engine, a new battery pack and some assorted spare parts.

Where to find the robot's battery pack

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

Just to the southeast of the Port City of Guixu, otherwise known as the Sea of Flames from the We Promise, We Deliver quest, you find the Shooting Party quest, where the Rover is invited to take part in a bit of friendly competition.

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

Approach the quest marker and defeat the Exiles you find. Read the strange flyer on the desk and you will find an invitation to a tournament at 2PM the next day. However, crucically, you need to remember to grab the battery pack from the nearby stack on boxes before you make your way to the shooting party.

Where to find the robot's engine

At the marker for the Shooting Game, approach the convenient chair and sit in it to pass the time, rather than resting in the usual way.

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

When you regain control, speak to the Exile leader and express your willingness to take part. There’s a 500 credit sign up fee, but that’s absolute chump change compared to the compensation KURO GAMES has been dishing out.

It would’ve been nice of the game to tell you beforehand, but you need a gun-wielding character selected to be able to shoot the targets. Mortefi and Aalto are the two that pretty much everyone will have.

The Novice challenge isn’t tough, if you’ve got the right character equipped that is, but there are two more to go yet!

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

The moving targets in the intermediate round are much tougher, however, remember that you can hold and move the fire button then release it when you’re in the right position to fire more accurately.

Take on the final round and something’s amiss. Even though it’s not impossible, it’s obvious that the game is rigged. Confront the Exile leader and a scrap ensues.

With the Exiles defeated, you also get a robot engine to add to the battery pack you found earlier.

Where to find spare parts for the robot

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

Finally, head to the spot marked on the map above, next to Settle Range above the Violet Banyan and to the right of the Tacet Field.

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

Dig at the glowing marker, defeat the TDs that pop out, then dig again to get some Spare Parts.

South of there, at the Resonance Beacon just above the Violet Banyan, return to the broken robot. Investigate the broken radio if you haven't already.

Turn in the materials to repair the robot and it will introduce itself as Blu. Whatever your reply, Blu will continue to carry out his primary directive to the best of his ability, but you get a shiny Premium cache as a reward!

