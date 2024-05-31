Wuthering Waves We Promise, We Deliver quest guide

We Promise, We Deliver is an important Exploration Quest in Wuthering Waves that delves into the history of one of Solaris-3’s most dangerous areas, the Sea of Flames, while also pitting you against a devious flamethrower pipe puzzle.

But, it’s not just the story you’re playing for. Many of the showpiece bosses in Wuthering Waves, who hold vital rewards for character progression on top of just being great fights in and of themselves, are tied to completing Exploration Quests.

During We Promise, We Deliver, you face off against the nigh-invulnerable Inferno Rider. You’ve battled Overlord level Tacet Discords already, but have you taken on a twelve-foot guy on fire riding a motorcycle (and I'm not talking about Nic Cage in Ghost Rider)?

As you progress through the many stages of We Promise, We Deliver, you unlock the secret to defeating the Inferno Rider, allowing you to farm him and his rewards as you would with the Crownless and later the Tempest Mephis and Lampylumen Myriad.

We Promise, We Deliver quest guide

Next to the Academy in Jinzhou, you find a mysterious Wanted poster offering a massive reward for defeating a powerful Tacet discord in the Sea of Flames.

Speak to the Professor Woodrow who posted the bounty, then read the mail that’s sent to your box (this is the same place as rewards are sent, open the menu then press the envelope at the bottom). This sends you to the Jinzhou branch of a delivery service, Lollo Logistics, who you find at the main gate to Jinzhou.

Speak to the courier, Mimika, and the manager, Tang Manliu, at the gate, and you find that the courier is determined to go to the Sea of Flames to make a delivery, despite the dangerous Tacet Discords. After they run off, go with the manager to find them, taking the free fast travel if you wish.

Talk to Tang Manliu and, by using the signal sent by Mimika’s communication touchpad, you get some coordinates for her whereabouts.

In the Sea of Flames area, you take constant damage from poisonous pollen that feels like burning to breathe. You will have to move fast whatever you do to stave off the incremental damage, but there are a couple of options open to you to stay healthy.

Obviously you can just pop healing items like they’re skittles, making full use of an inhaler item’s health regeneration over time effect. However, Baizhi’s Rejuvenating Snow ability is great here, since it constantly heals you so you won’t have to burn through healing items. Hopefully you’ve managed to pull her from one of the introductory Convenes so far.

On the trail of Mamika, once you reach the marker, drop into the crater. Here you’re given a loan Resonator version of the Rover at level 40 to stave off the Inferno Rider. But fight the boss for a little while and it will quickly erect an impenetrable barrier. The screen will fade to black and you’ll wake up in the care of Professor Woodrow.

Apparently the Inferno Rider is making life difficult for the researchers and stopping people from clearing out the incinero petals that plague the Sea of Flames by protecting the Tacet Discord that produces them.

Next to your sickbed, speak to the Lollo Logistics staff about your rescuer and Tang Manliu reveals that they can handle himself in a pinch. But to advance the quest, Mimika wants to stem the flow of toxic pollen, only to have Tang Manliu object because there’s no profit in it for Lollo Logistics. However when you remember that there’s a hefty bounty out on the Inferno Rider, you manage to secure their help.

The problem of how to pierce the Inferno Rider’s barrier remains though, and Mortefi might have a solution. It appears the spears that were delivered to the Sea of Flames before the tragedy will be able to destroy the shield, if you can only get them back into commission.

To continue, talk to Mimika by the Nexus Beacon nearby and she’ll apologise for getting you in a sticky situation earlier. She wants to venture back into the Sea of Flames to search for the customer she thinks sent the original message and asks for your help. You get a new set of coordinates and a new mission inside the Sea of Flames.

Once again, you’ll need to keep healthy in the face of constant damage from the poisonous pollen, which again is easiest with Baizhi’s Ultimate or an inhaler.

At the marker, you find the client injured and in need of rescue. After briefly nursing back into a state where they can fend for themselves, Mimika shares a bit more about what drove her to join Lollo Logistics, before asking whether you want to directly fast travel to retrieve the spears.

Whatever you choose, make your way into the abandoned research facility.

We Promise, We Deliver Shooting Gallery

Talk to the Exiles who’re squatting inside and the client from earlier will vouch for your trustworthiness. They say that the warehouse is locked and that you need to pass a test to get inside.

You need to shoot all of the yellow targets to enter, hitting the normal and explosive targets while avoiding the trapped ones. Interact with the gun behind you to begin.

In the first phase, simply shoot the moving targets. Then in the second, focus on hitting the explosive ones rather than each target individually. Finally, the third phase is the most difficult because you have to avoid the fast-moving traps. However, you actually have quite a lot of time to play with, so be patient and wait for the trap to move before firing. You don’t have to worry about explosives triggering them either, so hit those where you can.

Open the chest you get as a reward, then tell the Exiles the good news. With some of the goods you need in-hand, make your way to the second abandoned facility.

Outside, you’re ambushed by a much less friendly group of Exiles. Defeat them, then talk to the frightened Exile inside.

We Promise, We Deliver Flamethrower Pipe puzzle

To get the spears here, you need to solve a flamethrower puzzle. You need to connect three fuel cans to light the burner and give it enough force to reach the sensor on the ceiling. But first, you need to fix the pipeline.

To start, grab the straight pipe next to the whiteboard and slot it into the gap right next to it.

Then, take the l-shaped pipe and slot it into the gap in the corridor just to your left.

Now, here’s where things get interesting. Follow the corridor around and take the l-shaped pipe next to the Exile Commoner. Take it back into the Commoner’s room and use it to connect the burner next to him to the central room.

Go past the Exile Commoner, then grab the l-shaped pipe from the end of the corridor. Use it to fit the gap linking the last fuel tank and the central room, avoiding the line that’s covered by rubble.

Finally, grab the remaining straight pipe and slot into the straight gap on the right-hand side.

This will send the jet of flame all the way up to the sensor and unlock what you need. Again, collect your reward and speak to the grateful Exiles.

You now just have one more facility to visit, but there’s a problem: its pollen filter has been stolen.

Barrel over and defeat the mobsters on their own turf. Next, stand on the pressure plate to activate it, then quickly use your grappling hook to skip over to the others to disarm the trap. Hack the terminal in front of you by matching the colours, then claim your reward along with the filter.

Return the filter to the facility and you find there’s yet another snag to deal with. The last piece of the spear has been launched into the Sea of Flames, and you need to collect them yourself. Once you reach the marker, Mortefi will then inform you that you need to whack each barrel to check its durability.

You need three to advance, but faulty ones will at least protect you from damage. Follow the spear barrels in a line, defeating the enemies that stand in your way, then return to Mimika once you’ve found them all.

Defeating the Inferno Rider

After a conversation with Woodrow and a test of the tech, it’s time to put your plan into action. Fast travel to the next location and swoop down to face the Inferno Rider.

The first part of the battle is relatively straightforward. Wail on the Inferno Rider until he sets up his barrier like in the first fight, at which point you have to survive until Mimika can catapult in a spear to help.

Then, in the next phase, damage the Inferno Rider again until he falls off his bike. On the ground he’ll have a new set of attacks, only this time you can parry him if you’re paying attention.

After he’s defeated, you can take on the power of the Inferno Rider to destroy the malaise over the Sea of Flames. Then, to finish the quest, return to Lollo Logistics by Jinzhou’s main gate.

Speak to Mamika and Tang Manliu one more time to collect your heaping helping of Union Level EXP and other goodies.

You’re now free to take on the Inferno Rider as you would other bosses.

However, if you’re looking to go on a recruitment drive before your next adventure, check out these Wuthering Waves codes for free Astrite.