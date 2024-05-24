Wuthering Waves Union Level Rewards Guide: How to gain EXP

Your Union Level in Wuthering Waves is a measure of your progress and power within the world of Solaris-3. Raising your Union Level has all sorts of benefits and rewards, although it can be tough to gather as much EXP as you’d like quickly.

If you’ve played the similar gacha-RPG, Genshin Impact, your Union Level is similar to your Adventure Rank in that game, barring story progress until you’ve completed enough side activities to continue.

Here’s everything you need to know!

How to get Union Level EXP in Wuthering Waves

There are a variety of activities you can complete to gain Union Level EXP in Wuthering Waves:

Once you’ve completed Act 3 of Chapter 1 in the main quest, you gain access to Daily Activities and Milestones , both of which grant Union XP. Daily Activities are simple tasks and quests which reset each day, meaning you can grind them out to slowly raise your Union Level.

and , both of which grant Union XP. Daily Activities are simple tasks and quests which reset each day, meaning you can grind them out to slowly raise your Union Level. A great source of Union EXP is from main story and side quests , but obviously these are limited, unlike Daily Activities.

, but obviously these are limited, unlike Daily Activities. You can also get Union EXP from completing Tutorials and Simulation Training , such as the combat simulation next to Jinzhou’s main gate with Commander Yhan.

, such as the combat simulation next to Jinzhou’s main gate with Commander Yhan. Finally, Union EXP can be claimed from all sorts of incidental activities throughout Wuthering Waves, such as opening chests, activating Resonance Beacons, collecting Tidal Heritage and new types of resources in the field.

Wuthering Waves Union Level Rewards

Firstly, the main reward for raising your Union Level in Wuthering Waves is access to more main story and side missions. As you progress through your adventure, you will likely come up against hard stops in your journey which ask you to attain a certain Union Level before you can proceed.

Continuing with these missions - which is what we’re all here for in an RPG, right - is as simple as reaching the required Union Level.

More excitingly though, every 10 Union Levels you can advance what’s called your SOL3 Phase. You unlock a new SOL3 Phase every 10 Union Levels, but when your level reaches 20, 40, or 60, you need to complete the corresponding SOL3 Phase Ascension to continue progressing your Union Level.

As your SOL3 Phase increases, you get better rewards as you play. However, it also acts as a world difficulty modifier, beefing up the enemies you encounter in exchange for those better rewards.

You can adjust the difficulty of your SOL3 Phase every 12 hours if you get sick of things being harder, or if you want to make things a bit more tricky.

Finally, once you’ve unlocked the Events tab by completing Act 2 of Chapter 1 in the main story, you will get access to the Awakening Journey event which rewards you with gacha cash every 10 Union Levels from level 5 onwards.

