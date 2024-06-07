Wuthering Waves Hidden Dangers in a Peaceful Life quest guide

Who knew that the Rover's talents in Wuthering Waves extended to both solving mysteries and operating heavy machinery? But in the Hidden Dangers in a Peaceful Life quest you not only have to solve a missing persons case, but fix a complicated piece of mining equipment at the same time.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Wuthering Waves Hidden Dangers in a Peaceful Life quest

Go to the Ministry of Development underneath the Grand Library and speak to Xiaoyu.

She has a favour to ask on behalf of the ministry of development. Xiaoyu is leading attempts to research a semi-conducting material, Lampylumen, that’s gathered from Tiger’s Maw Mine, however, an emergency has put a halt to the project.

She hands you the task of overseeing the samples and rushes off to a meeting, leaving you to travel south to the Mine’s Nexus before venturing further into the facility. Speak to Dr Hua, Dr Mo and Lei Li and they reveal that an experienced head in the Mine, Uncle Hong, is missing.

The head of the workers, Lei Li, thinks Hong has slunk off somewhere to loaf around, but the scientists are worried. You agree to help and set off to look for clues.

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

At the first maker, look for the glowing spot next to the mining trolley. Here you find a journal made from cut-up newspaper. Next, investigate the glowing spot between the mining transports overlooking the pit. This time it’s just a piece of scrunched up paper. Then finally, look for the last glowing spot behind the pillar at the far edge of the quest circle. It’s a cheap idol mag.

Make your way back to where you started and you find Dr Hua deep in thought. Show him the journal you found and he recognises it as Uncle Hong’s.

The doctor then discusses how Uncle Hong’s memory was fading with age, and how he taught him some techniques to help stimulate his brain and fight the deterioration. The first was remembering keywords to jog his memory, the second was journaling to keep a log of events.

You find some instructions on how to reboot the refinery tower, and the Rover offers to action them due to the mine’s lack of manpower. Zip over to the elevator and you meet Huaxi, your guide to the underground part of the Mine.

Put any notions of anti-child labour practices out of your head, call the elevator and take it down to the lowest level. Grab the Resonance Beacon while you’re here and then speak to Huaxi and Lei Li.

Use your Levitator to install the two batteries, then turn off the switch inside. Check in with Huaxi and they’ve been doing some digging through Uncle Hong’s diary. Read through the long and weird story and you’ll find it’s missing something, but either way, after some pontification, you need to ride up to the middle floor to go through the next stage of resetting the tower.

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

Speak to the Dizzy researcher to wake them up, then interact with the console behind you. Match the colours to unlock the panel (my solution to which is on the screen above), then let Mo Di address your password issue. He says that he’s not the researcher that had a disagreement with Uncle Hong in his diary, but can show you how to progress all the same.

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

Solve the second problem (my solution to which, again, is above) and you’ll come up with a new idea based on Hong’s journal - maybe you can track him down by checking the places he speaks about inside? Ride up to the highest level, then zip over to the residential quarters.

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

Unbelievably, apparently no one thought to look for Uncle Hong in the cafeteria. Return the journal to its rightful owner, and with the request for samples now actioned you can go back to the Ministry of Development. Report your findings to Xiaoyu and she’ll disappear again, but with a promise of a new quest in the future: Shadows of the Past.