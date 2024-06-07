Wuthering Waves The Past is the Future Quest guide

In the wooded area in the east of Jinzhou in Wuthering Waves, speak to Shixia and her dog, Pudding. She’s looking for a gift her sister left for her, which is supposed to be accessible by following clues.

Never one to turn down a puzzle, the Rover pledges their support - but let's be honest, it's just because they want to be friends with Pudding the dog, isn't it?

Wuthering Waves The Past is the Future quest

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

With Pudding and Shixia in tow, switch to your Sensor to start the search. When nothing turns up another conversation will play. Head through the waterfall in front of you and you find the Shade Ridge area. Follow the path until you reach Shixia waiting under a tree. Follow Pudding and dig where he stops.

You find an old report card from Shixia’s first exan when she was 7 years old. She recieved one off full marks and was annoyed with herself rather than celebrating. That reminds me of myself. Except I got one off no marks and still celebrated - which is why I'm writing this for you now...

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

Continue further up the hill for the next step. Be aware, where you’re supposed to go is quite far, and it’s easy to lose confidence that you’re going the right way. But you need to meet Shixia at the camping equipment where you can cook.

Whip up a meal on the camping stove and share with Shixia and Pudding by sitting down on one of the camping chairs.

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

In the morning, make your way further up the mountain to the quest marker on the plateau at the top. Follow Pudding again and dig where he stops. Eventually, you’ll need to smash a rock to continue.

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

Use the levitator to grab a crystal from under the nearby tree, then throw it at the rock. Inside you find a letter from her sister commending her academic acheivment, which Shixia maintains is down to luck and not work ethic.

Move to the marker on the other side of the plateau and here’s where you’ll need to leave Pudding behind for a while. Climb all the way to the top of the mountain and you’ll need to use your own wits instead of Pudding’s nose for once.

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

Your only clue is “direction of the hand, protection of the heart”. Approach the glowing beacon on the far side of the pond and have a think. After deducing that the heart-shaped pond has a hand-shaped tree in the middle, you will be able to dig on the bank to find another letter. After reading it, Shixia says that she always felt inadequate at school, despite earning her place there.

To reach the final gift, climb the rest of the way up towards the top of the mountain. At the marker, you’ll have one more conversation where Shixia recognizes that her sister is try to show her that her achievements aren’t down to luck, but her talent and preparedness.

Shixia then invites you to summit West Mountain with her, in a new quest, The Past is the Future: Continued. But that's for the next day. If you're still up for more animal-powered action, try Save the World? Save the Cat in Wuthering Waves.