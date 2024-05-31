Wuthering Waves Save the World? Save the Cat! quest guide

If you weren’t already sure that Wuthering Waves is a superior gacha game, consider this: Solaris-3 is full of cats.

But when the world at large needs saving, it only makes sense that a few furry feline friends would need a helping hand (or paw) from the Rover too. So when the quest “Save the World? Save the Cat!” pops to the northwest of Jinzhou just outside the Taoyuan Vile area of the map, it would take a heart of stone not to make it a priority.

In the square at the foot of the towering blossom trees dominating the Taoyuan Vile skyline, speak to Xiaoju.

She’s looking for her cat, Lulu, but needs to run an errand for her restaurant. Offer to help and you’re given the open-ended task of finding Lulu without a quest marker.

Where to find Lulu in Wuthering Waves

Remember the giant blossom trees I mentioned earlier? You find Lulu stuck at the top of the giant tree overlooking her owner, on top of the hill.

Where else would you find a missing cat other than stuck up a tree?

Using a mixture of your grappling hook, wall-running, jumps and dashes, scale the side of the hill and then the tree. It’s actually easier to run around to the other side from where Xiaoju is, because there’s a staircase that makes some of the climb easier.

At the top of the tree, you find Lulu staring out into the distance. Approach her, pick her up, then glide down to reunite her with Xiaoju.

In return for your good deed you get some credits and a few EXP items, but the true reward is knowing that an animal came to no harm!

