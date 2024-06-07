Wuthering Waves: When the Forest is No Longer Dim puzzles

Throughout all of the diverse landscapes in Wuthering Waves, few are as mysterious as the Banyan forest in the southwest of the continent.

It's a beautiful place, but since the Lament it's been filled with poisonous spores that infect the native animals and turn them aggressive. To make the forest safe to explore once again, the Rover pledges their support to a group of researchers looking for a cure in the When the Forest is No Longer Dim quest.

To purge the sickness, they first need to destroy the offshoot cores around the area before they can uproot the source.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Wuthering Waves When the Forest is No Longer Dim quest

Approach the anxious researcher next to the Synthesizer at the Academy. He’ll introduce himself as Mingjing and ask a favour. It’s rather a big one. The scientists have received a distress signal from the Dim Forest and need an experienced adventurer to check it out. Since there are none of those around, a Rover with no memory but a lot of magical powers will have to do.

Check your map and you find the coordinates far to the south of Jinzhou, in the Forbidden Forest area of the Dim Forest. Make your way there as quickly as you can.

At the camp, you find the research facility overrun with Exiles. Defeat them and find out what happened to the scientists. With the Exiles taken care of, approach the cage and Qiaomu will ask you to find the key nearby.

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

Grab it from inside the hut, then return to set her free. You’ll then be properly introduced to Qiaomu and Hoohoo, researchers from the Academy sent to explore the forest.

Qiaomu’s colleague is missing and she’ll give you an antibody that will help you resist the poison spores in the area, not unlike the scorching pollen in the Sea of Flames during the We Promise, We Deliver quest.

Head to the marker beside the Nexus and speak to Qiaomu there. Your next destination will be the foot of the Giant Banyan, where Qiaomu will stop you from venturing further. The toxic spores are too much for her to take in the area ahead, so it’s up to you and Hoohoo to help Senmin.

Just as with the pollen in the Sea of Flames, make use of healing items, or even better Baizhi’s healing skills, to survive through the constant damage from the poison.

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

Pop your Sensor in the water at the foot of the Banyan Tree and you’ll see a golden trail. Near the cages stuck into the ground on the small island to your left, you find the researcher prone on the ground. With Hoohoo’s help, lift Senmin to safety.

Back with Qiaomu, Senmin reveals that she managed to find the main core that’s producing the spores before passing out. With that information, you hatch a plan: you and Qiaomu will try to clear out the offshoot cores, while Senmin improves your antibody resistance.

Destroy the Offshot Cores

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

Go to the first contaminated zone to start on clearing the offshoots. Ask Qiaomu to activate the devices and you’ll see them whirling away. Jump in the air and hit them, or use a gun-wielding character to shoot them, until you reach the third device which you hit twice to direct the beam into the offshoot core. Collect your reward chest and the first sample, then reconvene with Qiaomu.

Follow the trail of wolves to the next spot, defeating the enemies along the way, until you reach the glowing offshoot. Once you’re in position, deploy the devices, which there are more of this time. They’re also higher in the air, meaning it’s much, much easier to hit them with a gun than a melee weapon.

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

Hit the first one once, the second one once, the third one once, then the fourth one twice, then the final device once as well.

Grab your chest and sample as you did the last one, then head back to the campsite to check on Senmin’s progress. She needs both of your help to synthesize the antibody, so follow her instructions. The first material is on the box. Next is the material in the can (which says inside the jar in-game), which needs to be handled with care. Then, you need more of the stuff on the box. Next is the bottle on the table, before finally some more of the material inside the jar.

The antibody still isn’t good enough, but it seems like Hoohoo can help. Catch up with him near the Nexus.

Hoohoo is in trouble and we can’t have that. Step in to defeat the enraged TDs, then press towards the third contaminated zone at the foot of the violet Banyan.

Ask Qiaomu to activate the devices then move to position them correctly again. This is the most difficult of the bunch.

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

To your right is a device that can’t be moved that shoots over to your left. Look at where the beam is shooting and turn that second device around so it’s shooting back towards the right. Then from the third device, shoot the beam towards the top, then one device to the left, then to the device over behind the branch, then in towards the offshoot core. I’ve drawn the path on the screen below if you’re stuck.

Now your attention turns to an abandoned research facility on the other side of the Great Banyan. Defeat the TDs lurking outside, then match the colours in the panels to open the door.

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

My solution for the first door puzzle looked like the above.

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

My solution for the second door puzzle looked like the above.

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

My solution for the third door puzzle looked like the above.

Inside, interact with the glowing table and read the memo. After discovering that you can use the spores themselves to inoculate people against the poison, meet back up with the scientists after they’ve had time to verify the find.

Open your menu in the top right of the screen, then press the clock at the bottom to skip forward the time. Then, back at the campsite, the antibody is complete. Now all that’s left is to make your way to the central tree to destroy the main core.

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

Use the roots to climb the tree, completing the traversal challenge as you go if you wish. In the clearing at the top, defeating the TDs is enough to destroy the core itself. Now head back to the Nexus to speak with a jubilant Senmin, Qiaomu and Hoohoo.

Thanking you for your help, they tell you about some of their future projects, with Qiaomu saying they’ll stick around to study the mysterious Violet Banyan.