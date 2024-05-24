Wuthering Waves has a bunch of systems to wrap your head around, including a menu of Utility Tools for you to make use of, and you’ll definitely want to make use of them. These tools can prove useful for navigating and exploring the various regions in WuWa, and one of them, the Levitator, is necessary for some puzzles and environmental hazards.

The Levitator is fortunately unlocked early on, where you’ll then have unrestricted access to use it whenever the opportunity arises. It’s useful for discovering otherwise inaccessible chests, and so forth, so you definitely want to be making use of it. Here’s how to get and use the Levitator in Wuthering Waves.

How to get the Levitator in Wuthering Waves

The Levitator is one of multiple Utility Tools in Wuthering Waves, and this particular one is unlocked during your first couple of hours playing the game. To get it, you’ll need to have started the Echoing Marche main story quest during Chapter 1 Huanglong I - Act II.

Once you start this quest and receive permission to leave the city, you’ll wind up talking to a Midnight Ranger. After this conversation, you’ll immediately have access to both the Sensor and the Levitator from your menu of Utility Tools.

How to use the Levitator in Wuthering Waves

To use the Levitator in Wuthering Waves, open up your Utility Tool menu using ‘Tab’ on PC or holding the Utilities icon on mobile (which defaults to your grappling hook). Then hover over the tool you want to use - the Levitator - and that’s that. Now, all you need to do is press ‘T’ near an item that the Levitator can be used on, and there you have it.

Select the Levitator from your Utility Tools menu. | Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

The first instance in which you’ll need to use the Levitator is during the Echoing Marche quest, right after using the Sensor to track the patrol route. You’ll come across some spiked thorns; these are a Vine Trap, and will have an Explosive Charge attached or nearby.

Use the Levitator to move Explosive Charges or activate Pressure Plates. | Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

You can use the Levitator to pick up the Explosive Charge, dispelling the thorns. And then - time for the fun part - you can throw the Explosive Charge wherever you want for it to detonate.

Just don’t do what we first did and attack the Explosive Charge. Surprise, surprise, it’ll explode and damage your Resonator before immediately respawning. The only way to get rid of these is to use the Levitator and throw them wherever you please.

The Levitator can be used for other means, too. For example, you’ll likely come across Pressure Plates that - duh - can only be activated if there’s pressure on them. Here, you’ll need to use the Levitator on nearby blocks to move them onto the Pressure Plates, and so forth.

