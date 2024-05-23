Wuthering Waves Data Bank level: How to gain EXP, rewards

Your Data Bank Level in Wuthering Waves is an important measure of your progress through the game, and raising it grants your Rover access to a variety of great rewards.

Here's everything you need to know!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to raise your Data Bank Level in Wuthering Waves?

First and foremost, you raise your Data Bank Level by collecting new Echoes. Echoes can be absorbed from defeated monsters out in the open world of Wuthering Waves, and there are a lot to take on.

This means that whenever you spy a new enemy in the distance, you should probably take the time out of your day to wander over and defeat them. If you can snag a new Echo for your collection, this will grant you 10XP towards your next Data Bank Level goal.

Combat is also a keystone of Wuthering Waves, so making an effort to actively search out battles will also make the game more fun. But even on top of that, there are many different types of Echoes, each with combat, healing or traversal utility. So having a wide range of Echoes at your disposal will give you a greater amount of options in many different situations, not just for raising your Data Bank Level.

What rewards do you get for raising your Data Bank Level in Wuthering Waves?

But raising your Data Bank Level wouldn't be important if you didn't get anything good for doing it!

First, as you progress through Data Bank Levels your COST cap increases. COST is the budget you have for equipping Echoes, meaning the higher your COST cap, the greater number of powerful Echoes you can have equipped at any one time. It goes without saying that this is a massive benefit, so prioritize Echo collection if you're having trouble fitting all of your favorites onto one character.

Next, each Data Bank Level also grants your Rover items which increase their maximum stamina. This is used for dodging, climbing, and other traversal abilities, so having a high stamina total will make exploring the world of Wuthering Waves easier.

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

Then, a higher Data Bank Level will enhance your reward drop rate too, making it easier to add new Echoes to your collection as you collect more and more. As you get further into the game, your Data Bank Level will also allow you to absorb higher rarity Echoes to create more powerful builds.

And finally, you can get small amounts of Wuthering Waves' microtransaction currency, called Astrite. Spinning the wheel is always fun, and every little helps towards your next taste.