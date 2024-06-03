Wuthering Waves Tuning Echoes guide: How to get Tuners

Wuthering Waves is a gacha RPG, and as is the case with all gacha RPGs, there are a lot of different systems and mechanics to wrap your head around. It can all be a lot to keep on top of, and one of the many things you’ll need to remember to do is tune your Echoes.

Upgrading Echoes is all fine and well, but tuning them can unlock entirely new substats for your gear, helping boost the stats of your chosen Team of Resonators even further. Without further ado, here’s how to tune your Echoes in Wuthering Waves, and how to get more Tuners.

Why tune Echoes in Wuthering Waves?

You’d think upgrading your best Echoes would be enough in Wuthering Waves but it isn’t; there’s Echo tuning to consider too. This mechanic, which becomes available for fully upgraded Echoes, allows you to spend Tuners on unlocking new substats for your Echo.

The higher the rarity of your Echo, the more substats they can unlock; there’s one new substat for every five levels available, meaning five-star rarity echoes have five substats to unlock. And ultimately, it’s worth doing, because every boost to stats you can get in Wuthering Waves is worth something to your Team.

How to tune Echoes in Wuthering Waves

To tune an Echo in Wuthering Waves, you must first choose an Echo and fully upgrade it to its maximum level; this must be a three-star Echo or above, and honestly, we recommend saving your resources for five-star Echoes as they’re easily attainable once you have achieved Data Bank Level 15.

It’s also worth noting that as of upcoming version 1.1 of Wuthering Waves, which arrives on June 28, the Shell Credit cost to upgrade your Echoes is being reduced, and Tacet Fields will have increased drops. So, it might be worth waiting until then before upgrading your echoes if you want to be as efficient with your resources as possible.

That aside, once an Echo is fully upgraded, the second tab on its upgrade page will be unlocked; this is where you tune your Echo.

You can only tune Echoes that are three star and above, and have been fully upgraded first. | Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

Now, using Tuners (which we explain how to get more of later in this guide) and Shell Credits, you can tune your Echo multiple times depending on its rarity, and the Tuners needed will also depend on rarity. For example, Medium Tuners are used for three-star rarity Echoes and Advanced Tuners are used for four-star rarity Echoes.

There’s no way at the time of writing to synthesize these into Premium Tuners for five-star Echoes, as a heads up, but here’s to hoping that Kuro Games eventually adds a way to do that.

How to get more Tuners in Wuthering Waves

The quickest and easiest way to get your hand on more Tuners in Wuthering Waves is by completing Tacet Fields around the map. Tacet Fields can be found by opening up your Guidebook and navigating to the second tab.

From here, select the Tacet Field Cleanup, and you’ll have a range of different challenges to take on that’ll line your pockets with Echoes from different Sonata Effect sets.

Tacet Fields are your bread and butter for Echoes, Echo EXP materials, and Tuners. | Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

Here, you’ll see a list of Tacet Field challenges and what Echoes they’re likely to produce depending on their Sonata Effects; you will, of course, also receive Tuners from these challenges. The rarity of those and your Echoes though will depend on what SOL-3 World Level you’re currently at, which will be Rank 4 at Union Levels 30-40, Rank 5 from Union Levels 40-60, and so forth.

Tuners can also be found as a part of exploration in Wuthering Waves, but this obviously isn’t very reliable. That said, still be sure to explore the world as much as you can, collecting Tidal Heritages, chests, and more; you’ll not only bag yourself plenty of Echoes in the process, which is great for your Data Bank Level, but hopefully get yourself some much-needed resources in the process.

For more on Wuthering Waves, take a look at how to increase your Union Level, our guide to endgame mode, the Tower of Adversity, and our list of all characters in WuWa right now.