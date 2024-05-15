Wuthering Waves Character List - All Characters and Abilities
Take a look at which Wuthering Waves’ Resonators, uh, resonate with you.
Wuthering Waves is the latest gacha game on the block, and one that - so far - looks as though it could honestly give Genshin Impact a run for its money. With a slightly better pity system and satisfying combat, Wuthering Waves has definitely appeared to build on the game’s it’s so clearly inspired by.
It comes as no surprise that the gacha system in this game is how you unlock new characters and weapons in Wuthering Waves then. On this page, we’ve detailed all of the characters - Resonators - you can expect to spend your pre-registration rewards on trying to unlock once Wuthering Waves releases on May 23.
So far, Kuro Game has revealed a roster of 18 different confirmed Resonators (characters) that players will be running into. Some of the below are free characters, while others will appear on Wuthering Waves’ standard or limited-time banners.
Descriptions for the below characters are thanks to Kuro Game’s official website.
First, we’ll start with the free characters.
Rover
Element: Spectro
Rover is the player’s default character, and ultimately, the main character of the game.
Baizhi
Element: Glacio
Baizhi is a four-star character and researcher at Huaxu Academy. So, she’s pretty intelligent, and thorough about it, too. She helps out others with their quests for knowledge while tirelessly studying.
Chixia
Element: Fusion
Chixia is a four-star character and junior Jinzhou Patroller. She looks to be rather friendly, and is known as a hero among her community for consistently helping others.
Yuanwu
Element: Glacio
Yuanwu is a four-star character and proprieter of the boxing gym. He’s known for being calm and confident, and aside from being a skilled martial artist, he’s also a master of health management.
Yangyang
Element: Aero
Yanyang is a four-star character that is currently an Outrider in Jinzhou. She seeks a quiet life, often helping out others who seek guidance and comfort amidst the ongoing destruction.
Sanhua
Element: Glacio
Sanhua is a four-star character and guard for Jinhsi. She is reserved and looks at things differently to others, and she’s great at keeping things cool - both metaphorically and literally.
Now, onto the characters that will be available as part of Wuthering Waves’ gacha.
Verina
Element: Spectro
Verina is a five-star character who can speak to plants, which is pretty neat. Formerly a part of the Pioneer Association’s expedition team, Verina how spends her time breeding plants and caring for others on expeditions.
Jianxin
Element: Aero
Jianxin is a five-star character raised in a Taoist sect, making her a dedicated martial artist. Her goal, now, is to try and understand the world around her some more, which I think is a type of energy we all could benefit from, right?
Taoqi
Element: Havoc
Taoqi is a four-star character who works for the Ministry of Development, overseeing Jinzhou’s border defense. She appears to be rather laid back, but remains diligent in her work, striving to maintain peace for everyone.
Danjin
Element: Havoc
Danjin is a four-star character and ranger, and she is all about morals. She is always striving to find the true meaning of good and evil, and intends on purging the world of evil if she can.
Mortefi
Element: Fusion
Mortefi is a four-star character who dresses just as smart as he is. Known for being a skilled scientist and young genius, Mortefi went to work for the Huaxu Academy, leaving his old life behind while still pursuing knowledge.
Lingyang
Element: Glacio
Lingyang is a five-star character and part of the Liondance Troupe in Wuthering Waves. He appears to be a jovial character intent on spreading happiness and compassion.
Encore
Element: Fusion
Encore is a five-star character from the Black Shores, acting as a consultant for them. This adorable pnk-haired girl is a fan of fairy-tales, and is accompanied by two ‘Woolies’, who honestly look like a cross between Pokemon’s Wooloo and Mimikyu. Either way, they’re cute.
Aalto
Element: Aero
Aalto is a four-star character and information broker who is also a part of the Black Shores, and you’ll no doubt run into him when you’re in need of, well, information.
Calcharo
Element: Electro
Calcharo is a five-star character and leader of the Ghost Hounds, which isn’t surprising given how dark and mysterious he looks. He appears to be particularly relentless, and someone you don’t want to get on the bad side of.
Jiyan
Element: Aero
Jiyan is a limited five-star character and part of the Midnight Rangers, appearing to be brave and determined in his work.
Yinlin
Element: Electro
Yinlin is a limited five-star character, and a mysterious one at that. She specialises in things that are highly secretive, but I’m sure we’ll learn more about her soon.
