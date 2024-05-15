Wuthering Waves is the latest gacha game on the block, and one that - so far - looks as though it could honestly give Genshin Impact a run for its money. With a slightly better pity system and satisfying combat, Wuthering Waves has definitely appeared to build on the game’s it’s so clearly inspired by.

It comes as no surprise that the gacha system in this game is how you unlock new characters and weapons in Wuthering Waves then. On this page, we’ve detailed all of the characters - Resonators - you can expect to spend your pre-registration rewards on trying to unlock once Wuthering Waves releases on May 23.

Wuthering Waves Character List - All Characters and Abilities

So far, Kuro Game has revealed a roster of 18 different confirmed Resonators (characters) that players will be running into. Some of the below are free characters, while others will appear on Wuthering Waves’ standard or limited-time banners.

Descriptions for the below characters are thanks to Kuro Game’s official website.

First, we’ll start with the free characters.

Rover

Element: Spectro

Rover is the player’s default character, and ultimately, the main character of the game.

Image credit: Kuro Game

Baizhi

Element: Glacio

Baizhi is a four-star character and researcher at Huaxu Academy. So, she’s pretty intelligent, and thorough about it, too. She helps out others with their quests for knowledge while tirelessly studying.

Image credit: Kuro Game

Chixia

Element: Fusion

Chixia is a four-star character and junior Jinzhou Patroller. She looks to be rather friendly, and is known as a hero among her community for consistently helping others.

Image credit: Kuro Game

Yuanwu

Element: Glacio

Yuanwu is a four-star character and proprieter of the boxing gym. He’s known for being calm and confident, and aside from being a skilled martial artist, he’s also a master of health management.

Image credit: Kuro Game

Yangyang

Element: Aero

Yanyang is a four-star character that is currently an Outrider in Jinzhou. She seeks a quiet life, often helping out others who seek guidance and comfort amidst the ongoing destruction.

Image credit: Kuro Game

Sanhua

Element: Glacio

Sanhua is a four-star character and guard for Jinhsi. She is reserved and looks at things differently to others, and she’s great at keeping things cool - both metaphorically and literally.

Now, onto the characters that will be available as part of Wuthering Waves’ gacha.

Image credit: Kuro Game

Verina

Element: Spectro

Verina is a five-star character who can speak to plants, which is pretty neat. Formerly a part of the Pioneer Association’s expedition team, Verina how spends her time breeding plants and caring for others on expeditions.

Image credit: Kuro Game

Jianxin

Element: Aero

Jianxin is a five-star character raised in a Taoist sect, making her a dedicated martial artist. Her goal, now, is to try and understand the world around her some more, which I think is a type of energy we all could benefit from, right?

Image credit: Kuro Game

Taoqi

Element: Havoc

Taoqi is a four-star character who works for the Ministry of Development, overseeing Jinzhou’s border defense. She appears to be rather laid back, but remains diligent in her work, striving to maintain peace for everyone.

Image credit: Kuro Game

Danjin

Element: Havoc

Danjin is a four-star character and ranger, and she is all about morals. She is always striving to find the true meaning of good and evil, and intends on purging the world of evil if she can.

Image credit: Kuro Game

Mortefi

Element: Fusion

Mortefi is a four-star character who dresses just as smart as he is. Known for being a skilled scientist and young genius, Mortefi went to work for the Huaxu Academy, leaving his old life behind while still pursuing knowledge.

Image credit: Kuro Game

Lingyang

Element: Glacio

Lingyang is a five-star character and part of the Liondance Troupe in Wuthering Waves. He appears to be a jovial character intent on spreading happiness and compassion.

Image credit: Kuro Game

Encore

Element: Fusion

Encore is a five-star character from the Black Shores, acting as a consultant for them. This adorable pnk-haired girl is a fan of fairy-tales, and is accompanied by two ‘Woolies’, who honestly look like a cross between Pokemon’s Wooloo and Mimikyu. Either way, they’re cute.

Image credit: Kuro Game

Aalto

Element: Aero

Aalto is a four-star character and information broker who is also a part of the Black Shores, and you’ll no doubt run into him when you’re in need of, well, information.

Image credit: Kuro Game

Calcharo

Element: Electro

Calcharo is a five-star character and leader of the Ghost Hounds, which isn’t surprising given how dark and mysterious he looks. He appears to be particularly relentless, and someone you don’t want to get on the bad side of.

Image credit: Kuro Game

Jiyan

Element: Aero

Jiyan is a limited five-star character and part of the Midnight Rangers, appearing to be brave and determined in his work.

Image credit: Kuro Game

Yinlin

Element: Electro

Yinlin is a limited five-star character, and a mysterious one at that. She specialises in things that are highly secretive, but I’m sure we’ll learn more about her soon.

For more on Wuthering Waves, make sure you’ve pre-registered your interest in the game, and check out how the Echo system works.