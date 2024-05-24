Wuthering Waves, like many gacha RPG’s before it, has a lot of different systems and mechanics for players to get used to. One of these is our Utility Tools, which are useful bits of kit to help us with exploring and navigating this disaster-stricken world. A specific tool you’ll need to use early on that proves useful wherever you are is the Sensor.

The Sensor allows players to scan their surroundings, so you can easily identify collectibles, Sonance Caskets, enemy weaknesses, and more. So without further ado, we’ve explained exactly how to unlock and use the Sensor in Wuthering Waves below.

How to unlock the Sensor in Wuthering Waves

The Sensor is a Utility Tool that is unlocked during the beginning of the Echoing Marche main story quest in Wuthering Waves. This is a part of Chapter 1 Huanglong I - Act II.

At the very beginning of the quest, after successfully being able to leave the city, you’ll end up being tasked with helping track down a soldier. You’ll soon speak to a Midnight Ranger and unlock access to the tool, which the quest will require you to use to confirm a patrol route.

How to use the Sensor in Wuthering Waves

With the Sensor unlocked in Wuthering Waves, you can open up your Utility Tools menu by pressing ‘Tab’ on PC or by holding the Utilities icon on mobile (which defaults to your grappling hook). Here, you can select the Grapple, Sensor, or Levitator to use. In this instance, we obviously want to select the Sensor.

Select the Sensor from your Utility Tools menu. | Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

To then use the tool, you simply need to press ‘T’ on PC. The Sensor will then reveal frequencies and other information that can help you with fights, tracking people down, and so forth. For example, one main use for the Sensor is that you can use it to scan enemies and see what their weaknesses are. It will also highlight nearby collectible items and Sonance Caskets for you.

Press 'T' to then use the Sensor. | Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

In this quest, however, we’re using the Sensor to determine where soldier patrols have headed. So, you’ll want to follow the blue frequencies that resemble soldiers and continue using the Sensor until you come across some robot-related puzzles that need solving.

For more on Wuthering Waves, you’ll likely next want to check out how the Levitator works. On top of that, be sure to take a look at our WuWa codes page, as well as how to heal your team of Resonators.