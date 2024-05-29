Wuthering Waves possesses plenty of bosses, many of which appear on the map long before you wind up naturally running into them via quest progression. And these bosses, of course, drop Ascension Materials that you’ll no doubt need for your Resonators, but some of them are very well-hidden among SOL-3’s terrain.

The Lampylumen Myriad boss is one of these elusive enemies, hidden deep underground, beneath Tiger’s Maw Mine. As such, they can be hard to actually get to without knowing exactly where to look, so here’s a step-by-step guide on where to find Lampylumen Myriad in Wuthering Waves.

Where to find Lampylumen Myriad in Wuthering Waves

To get to the Lampylumen Myriad boss you need to complete the Shadows of the Past Exploration Quest in Wuthering Waves. To unlock this quest, you’ll need to complete a prior Exploration quest - Hidden Dangers in Peaceful Life - and then wait for Xiaoyu to contact you. If you're yet to do that quest, you'll need to complete the We Promise, We Deliver quest first.

We’re not entirely sure when Xiaoyu contacts you again, but we can only suspect it has something to do with your Union Level and/or how much time has passed. We tried resting via WuWa’s main menu to see if this would start the quest sooner to no avail. So, keep on grinding till this quest becomes available to you to kick things off.

Head to Tiger's Maw Mine and go beneath it. The Lumpylumen Myriad is at the end of an underground pathway. | Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

Alternatively, you can do what I did, and go about tracking down Lampylumen Myriad for yourself, who is located beneath Tiger’s Maw Mine. Make your way over there - the mines are marked on the below map - and begin to descend deeper into the mine.

You can use the elevator to reach the bottom of the mines, or you can slowly glide down to the very bottom where things will become rather icy. Look for an icy ramp leading even deeper into the mines. This ramp will be blocked off during the Shadows of the Past Exploration Quest, and you’ll have to complete a puzzle to reopen it. If you’re here early, however, you can waltz right in. You’ll now be in the Dusk-Sealed Track area.

Make your way through the Dusk-Sealed Track to reach the boss arena. | Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

You’ll now find yourself in an icy cavern full of crystals. Simply follow the path here, mining any resources along the way, and you’ll soon come to the Lampylumen Myriad’s boss arena where you can finally fight them.

Upon defeat, you’ll get the chance to absorb their Echo (which is great for a Sanhua build), and be rewarded with some Ascension Materials: Sound-Keeping Tacet Cores. It’ll cost you 60 Waveplates to redeem these rewards though!

For more on Wuthering Waves, take a look at our Calcharo build, Rover build, and Verina build. While you’re at it, be sure to redeem any existing WuWa codes too!