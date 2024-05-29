Your Wuthering Waves Sanhua build needs to be a little more specific than other character builds, like Yangyang's. The Glacio hybrid character needs more energy than most and benefits from high elemental damage modifiers, despite not being designed as an on-field DPS.

Our Wuthering Waves Sanhua build guide explains which weapons and Echoes work best for Sanhua and how Sonata Effects help her specialize.

Wuthering Waves Sanhua build

Wuthering Waves Sanhua weapons

Sanhua uses a sword, and if you’ve checked out any of our other Wuthering Waves guides, you can probably guess which weapon is best for Sanhua as of version 1.0: Emerald of Genesis. Sanhua benefits from additional energy regeneration more than most, thanks to her passive abilities, and even though the attack buff isn’t massively useful, it does, at least, mean she’ll deal solid damage while she’s on the field.

Lunar Cutter gives Sanhua some excellent attack buffs for a short time, which is all the time she’ll be on the field anyway, and Lumingloss buffs basic and heavy attacks after the user casts their resonance skill. Commando of Conviction is a decent choice as well, thanks to a solid bit of attack buffing, though it has less to offer in terms of additional effects.

Weapons aren’t massively important for Sanhua, since her utility comes from her skills’ lingering effects and the buffs she applies to the party. Don’t fret too much if you only have 3-star swords or want to keep the good 4-stars for other characters. Sanhua’s still useful with less impressive-seeming weapons.

Wuthering Waves Sanhua Echoes: Best Sonata Effect

Since Sanhua isn’t meant to stay on the field longer than it takes to leave her Glacio drops around, Moonlit Cloud is the current popular choice for her.

2-piece set: Increases energy regeneration by 10 percent

5-piece set: After using an Outro skill, the incoming character’s damage increases by 22.5 percent

It helps that Sanhua’s Outro skill already gives the next character a 38 percent basic attack buff. That, combined with Moonlit’s general damage increase, means your next character hits very hard indeed.

If you want Sanhua to leave a lasting effect with her Glacio skills instead, though, Freezing Frost gets the job done – albeit without bonus effects for the rest of the party.

2-piece effect: 10 percent Glacio damage increase

5-piece effect: Glacio damage increases by 10 percent after the equipping character uses their basic or heavy attack. The effect can stack three times

That’s a 40 percent Glacio buff, and if you manage to leave Sanhua’s Ice Thorn, Ice Prism, and Glacier while the stacks are active, you’ll see some respectable results. This option is particularly good if you don’t have a main DPS who benefits from Sanhua’s buffs – one who relies on skill or Liberation damage, for example.

Wuthering Waves Sanhua Echoes: Best main Echo

If you’re using the Glacio set, I recommend sticking Lampylumen Myriad in the main slot. Its skill deals several instances of heavy Glacio damage and buffs the user’s Glacio damage by four percent with each hit. It’s a solid complement to the set’s other buffs, and since the stacks last for 15 seconds, you should have enough time to pull off Sanhua’s rotation before they run out.

For the Moonlit set, Impermanence Heron is my top pick. Its attack deals Havoc damage, and if the user uses their Outro skill, the next character gets a 12 percent attack buff – in addition to the set’s existing attack buff after the user’s Outro skill.

Wuthering Waves Sanhua Echo stats

Sanhua needs energy regeneration and elemental damage more than anything, though critical hit rate and damage are worth stacking as well.

4-cost: Crit rate, crit damage, or attack percent

3-cost: Glacio damage, attack percent, or energy regeneration

3-cost: Glacio damage, attack percent, or energy regeneration

1-cost: Attack percent

1-cost: Attack percent

