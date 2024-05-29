A solid Wuthering Waves Yangyang build is pretty easy to put together no matter what weapons and Echoes you have at your disposal. The kindly wind warrior's kit works with almost any setup, which means you're free to use more specialized equipment for characters with more demanding kits.

Our Wuthering Waves Yangyang build guide breaks down what weapons and Echoes Yangyang needs and which stats help her skills shine.

Wuthering Waves Yangyang build

Wuthering Waves Yangyang weapons

Yangyang’s best weapon as of version 1.0 is, unsurprisingly, Emerald of Genesis, partly by virtue of being the only 5-star sword in Wuthering Waves so far and partly thanks to its impressive stat spread. It buffs the equipping character’s energy regeneration, and while Yangyang’s passives don’t rely on her Liberation like other character skills do, it’s still the part of her kit that deals the most damage. It also raises the user’s attack when they use their resonance skill, and the effect can stack twice and lasts for 10 seconds.

It also has a nice little critical rate buff, which is good for anyone who’s remaining on the field for any length of time.

Commando of Conviction is a solid alternative. It has attack as a secondary stat, and it buffs the user’s attack further after they use their resonance skill – simple, but effective. Lumingloss buffs basic and heavy attack power after the user casts their resonance skill, and even though it only stacks once, the buff is strong enough that it’s still worth using Lumingloss if you have it.

On the 3-star side, Guardian Sword is a nice choice thanks to its secondary stat, which buffs attack, and the handy little boost it grants to the user’s resonance skill damage. Finally is Sword of Night, which buffs the user’s attack by eight percent after they use their intro skill. Yangyang probably won’t be on field as your main DPS – though she can fill that role if you want her to – so swapping her in and getting that buff before using her rotation works pretty well.

Wuthering Waves Yangyang Echoes: Sonata Effect

Speaking of rotation, Yangyang’s best Sonata Effect depends on what rotation you have in mind. An ultimate-focused Yangyang who enters battle only to unleash her skills and take advantage of her Forte buffs before leaving again would benefit the most from Moonlit Clouds.

2-piece set: Increases energy regeneration by 10 percent

5-piece set: After using an Outro skill, the incoming character’s damage increases by 22.5 percent

If you want Yangyang on the field more often, though, I recommend the Aero-focused set, Sierra Gale, which works nicely with Sword of Night as well.

2-piece effect: Increases Aero damage by 10 percent

5-piece effect: Increases Aero damage by 30 percent for 15 seconds after the equipping character uses their Intro skill

A DPS Yangyang with the full Sierra Gale set effect benefits the most from having a support unit such as Verina or Baizhi who can cast their buffs and then switch out to Yangyang, who’ll benefit from their buffs and the Resonance Effect buff.

Wuthering Waves Yangyang Echoes: Best main Echo

Feilian Beringal is our top pick for the Sierra Gale set, as it follows its skill with a 12 percent Aero damage buff. Whiff Whaff is useful for pulling enemies together so Yangyang’s attacks are more likely to hit as well. However, if you want to give Yangyang some elemental variety, you could opt for the Fusion Warrior. Their skill needs good timing, but if you pull it off, you unleash a powerful Fusion attack.

A Moonlit Yangyang has a few more interesting options. Bell-Borne Geochelone deals Glacio damage and adds a useful damage reduction effect to the party, along with a shield. There’s also Impermanence Heron. This one deals heavy Havoc damage and buffs the next character’s attack if the equipping character uses their Outro skill, which you’ll want to do with Yangyang anyway to get some extra energy regeneration.

Wuthering Waves Yangyang Echo stats

Yangyang is a standard damage dealer, so she benefits the most from attack and elemental buffs, along with critical hit rate and critical damage boosts. Energy regeneration is also a good idea, but if you’re using Moonlit and would rather focus on a different stat, you can swap that for something else.

4-cost: Crit rate or crit damage

3-cost: Aero damage or attack percent

3-cost: Aero damage, attack percent, or energy regeneration

1-cost: Attack percent

1-cost: Attack percent

Any of those would be ideal for her substats as well.

For more Wuthering Waves help, head over to our Calcharo build and Verina build guides, and take a look at our guide to the gacha system and its many banners.