Wuthering Waves has a few five-star Resonators for players to choose from and then mindlessly wish for, and one of these is the elusive Calcharo. While he is a devastating DPS character to have on any team, his kit can be quite difficult to get used to, relying on careful combinations and apt timing.

But one thing that can make Calcharo much easier to use, and much more hard-hitting during tougher boss fights, is his build. By kitting him out with the right weapons and Echoes that bolster his Attack damage and Crit. rate, you’ll find Calcharo pretty fun - especially visually - to use. Without further ado, here’s our guide on the best Wuthering Waves Calcharo build.

Wuthering Waves Calcharo Build

Calcharo is the leader of the Ghost Hounds in Wuthering Waves, and a strong DPS Resonator to use. Right now, he’s best paired with Sanhua as Sub-DPS and Verina as Support, but you can try other Resonators that will ultimately buff his output damage: Mortefi and Baizhi are good options.

Best Calcharo weapons

When it comes to the best weapons for Calcharo, you ultimately want something that will boost his damage output as much as possible. If it can additionally increase his Crit. damage and rate, even better. Some weapons to consider, of varying rarities, are as follows:

Verdant Summit: Damage bonus of all Resonance Attributes is increased by 12%. Whenever an Intro Skill or Resonance Liberation (Ultimate) is used, damage of Heavy Attacks is increased by 24%, stacking twice. This resets after 14s.

Lustrous Razor: Energy Regeneration is increased by 12.8%. After using Resonance Skill, Resonance Liberation (Ultimate) damage is increased by 7%, stacking twice. This lasts for 12s.

Energy Regeneration is increased by 12.8%. After using Resonance Skill, Resonance Liberation (Ultimate) damage is increased by 7%, stacking twice. This lasts for 12s. Helios Cleaver: 12s after using Resonance Skill, Attack is increased by 3% every 2s, stacking up to four times. When this reaches 12 stacks, it is reset.

12s after using Resonance Skill, Attack is increased by 3% every 2s, stacking up to four times. When this reaches 12 stacks, it is reset. Autumntrace: When dealing Basic or Heavy Attack damage, attack is increased by 4%. This stacks up to five times, lasting for 7s.

When dealing Basic or Heavy Attack damage, attack is increased by 4%. This stacks up to five times, lasting for 7s. Guardian Broadblade: Basic and Heavy Attack damage is increased by 12%.

Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

Best Calcharo Sonata Effect

The best Sonata Effect to employ when it comes to choosing Echoes for Calcharo is Void Thunder. The Void Thunder Sonata Effects are as follows:

2pcs equipped: Electro damage receives +10% buff.

Electro damage receives +10% buff. 5pcs equipped: Electro damage receives +15% buff after using Heavy Attack or Resonance Skill, stacking up to two times. This effect lasts 15s.

If you’re yet to find five different Void Thunder Echoes, you can always equip two pieces from the Lingering Tunes Sonata to buff Calcharo’s attack damage in the meantime.

Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

Best Calcharo Echoes

Now, provided you’re kitting Calcharo out with Void Thunder Echoes, the main Echo Skill you’ll want to utilize is Thundering Mephis. We managed to absorb this Echo after defeating the boss in the Desorock Highland area of the map, but this could take a few attempts.

With this Echo equipped in Calcharo’s top slot, Calcharo will be able to transform into the Thundering Mephis to deal Electro damage. As a result, Calcharo’s Electro damage and Resonance Liberation (Ultimate) damage is also improved. Nice.

Best Calcharo Echo stats

With Calcharo playing the role of Primary DPS in most team setups, you’ll want to focus on equipping Echoes that help improve his damage output. Anything that increases his Attack, Electro Damage, or Crit. Rate/Damage is worth equipping; the same applies to your substats today.

Your Echoes should be arranged as follows, but of course, there’s room for different stats if you don’t have all the Echoes you need right now.

4: Thundering Memphis - Crit. Damage/Rate

Thundering Memphis - Crit. Damage/Rate 3: Electro Damage

Electro Damage 3: Electro Damage

Electro Damage 1: Attack

Attack 1: Attack

Calcharo Ascension Materials

The Ascension Materials needed to reach each Rank for Calcharo are as follows.

Rank 1 (Level 20 to 40): 5000x Shell Credits, 4x Crude Rings

5000x Shell Credits, 4x Crude Rings Rank 2 (Level 40 to 50): 10000x Shell Credits, 4x Basic Rings, 4x Iris’, 3x Thundering Tacet Cores

10000x Shell Credits, 4x Basic Rings, 4x Iris’, 3x Thundering Tacet Cores Rank 3 (Level 50 to 60): 15000x Shell Credits, 8x Basic Rings, 8x Iris’. 6x Thundering Tacet Cores

15000x Shell Credits, 8x Basic Rings, 8x Iris’. 6x Thundering Tacet Cores Rank 4 (Level 60 to 70): 20000x Shell Credits, 4x Improved Rings, 12x Iris’, 9x Thundering Tacet Cores

For more on Wuthering Waves, take a look at our builds for main character, Rover, as well as Support Resonator, Verina.