The best Wuthering Waves Jianxin build gives this 5-star Aero character a well-rounded set of stats and lets her fill almost any role on your team. That said, we prefer Jianxin as a main DPS – or a sub-DPS with a fair bit of field time – thanks to her excellent self-sustain capabilities and how easily she can deal with groups of enemies alone.

Our Wuthering Waves Jianxin build breaks down which weapons and Echoes work best for this unique hybrid character. If you’re after more Wuthering Waves help, head over to our Calcharo build, Encore build, and Verina build guides

Wuthering Waves Jianxin build

Wuthering Waves Jianxin weapons

Jianxin has several gauntlets that work well with her kit, and unlike with some characters, there’s less of a weapon hierarchy for Jianxin. What works depends on what playstyle you want to support. One popular pick as of version 1.0 is the 3-star gauntlet Originite: Type IV, as it restores the user’s HP by 0.5 of their max HP when they land a basic attack. The effect can trigger every three seconds, and since Jianxin’s damage mostly comes from her basic attacks, this weapon is a smart way to keep her healthy while she’s countering and crowd-controlling her foes – and while you’re waiting for her Forte circuit to max out.

Another strong choice is the 5-star gauntlet Abyss Surges. This one is more than just the punchy version of Genesis of Emerald. It increases the equipping character’s attack and energy regen, and it buffs their basic attack when they use their skill and their skill when they use their basic attack. It suits Jianxin’s rotations perfectly.

The 4-star Hollow Mirage is a solid option if Jianxin has a good energy regeneration stat. When the equipping character uses their Liberation, they get three stacks of Iron Armor. Each stack increases their attack and defense by three percent, which is a nice little free buff. They lose one stack when they take damage, but if you time Jianxin’s counters well, that shouldn’t be an issue.

Marcato is another popular choice since it increases concerto energy when the user casts their skill, but the effect only happens once every 20 seconds. Gauntlets #21D is my preferred choice over Marcato. It raises the user’s attack when they successfully dodge and buffs their counter damage by 50 percent for eight seconds. Landing a counter hit – that’s a general counter, not Jianxin’s specific one – restores the user’s HP by five percent.

Wuthering Waves Jianxin Echoes: Best Sonata Effect

Jianxin can make good use of several Echo effects, again, depending on which part of Jianxin’s kit you want to focus on. Rejuvenating Glow is a smart set that keeps Jianxin hale and hearty on field for a long time and raises her attack, especially if you have Originite: Type IV as her weapon.

2-piece effect: Increases healing by 10 percent

5-piece effect: Increases all party members’ attack by 15 percent for 30 seconds when the equipping character heals

The downside of that setup is that, if you’re using something that isn’t Originite, you’ll only activate the effect when you go through Jianxin’s full Forte circuit and keep her heavy attack-generated shield going.

Another good choice is the Aero set, Sierra Gale.

2-piece effect: Increases Aero damage by 10 percent

5-piece effect: Aero damage increases by a further 30 percent for 10 seconds when the equipping character uses their Intro skill

It’s pretty straightforward, but if you’re using Jianxin as a main DPS and have a support character, such as Verina or even Sanhua, it’s an easy way to get some big buffs by swapping in and out.

You could also use Lingering Tunes to get a tidy little 30 percent attack buff.

2-piece effect: Raises attack by 10 percent

5-piece effect: Increases the user’s attack by five percent every 1.5 seconds they remain on the field and stacks four times. Their Outro skill damage also increases by 60 percent

Some players recommend using Moonlit Clouds for Jianxin in a support role, since it complements her Outro skill. It’s a valid choice, but in my experience, Jianxin benefits more from other effects.

Wuthering Waves Jianxin Echoes: Best Main Echo

A favorite of mine with a Rejuvenating Glow Jianxin is Bell-Borne Geochelone. It deals Glacio damage and then creates a shield that reduces incoming damage by 50 percent and increases the character’s damage by 10 percent – both very good things for Jianxin. The Glacio part is useful if enemies resistant to Aero are on the field as well.

Jianxin using Sierra Gale benefits from Feilian Beringal. It strikes several times with Aero power and then, after the last hit, buffs the equipping character’s basic and heavy attack damage by 12 percent.

And if you’re using Lingering Tunes, you can’t go wrong with Mech Abomination. It deals heavy Electro damage that counts as Outro damage – and benefits from the set’s Outro buff – and then after the skill ends, the equipping character’s attack increases by 12 percent for 15 seconds.

Wuthering Waves Jianxin Echo stats

Jianxin’s stats don’t affect her support options much, so your best bet – whatever role she’s in – is to build her as a DPS.

4-cost: Crit rate or crit damage

3-cost: Energy regen or Aero damage

3-cost: Energy regen or Aero damage

1-cost: Attack percent

1-cost: Attack percent

