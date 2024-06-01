A good Wuthering Waves Baizhi build doesn’t just give your team an excellent – and free – healer. It helps Baizhi boost everyone’s abilities, and it’s even pretty easy to put together. If you don’t feel like using one of your free 5-star character claims on Verina, stick with Baizhi for a while.

Our Wuthering Waves Baizhi build explains which weapons work well for Baizhi and the right Echoes and Sonata Effect to give your team the best buffs. If you’re after more Wuthering Waves help, head over to our Calcharo build, Encore build, and Verina build guides.

Wuthering Waves Baizhi build

Wuthering Waves Baizhi weapons

Baizhi is a healer whose healing skills don’t scale on any of her stats aside from healing bonus, so you’re not looking for anything that increases her HP or attack. Her most useful healing potential comes from her Liberation, so energy regeneration is the best stat to focus on.

You’ve got a couple of choices for that, but the best one is the 4-star rectifier called Variation. The passive ability on this one restores eight Concerto energy when the wielder uses their skill, which is handy save for the fact it only activates every 20 seconds. The best bit is the secondary stat, which buffs the user’s energy regeneration. At level 90, that stat gives you an extra 51 percent energy regen, which pretty much means the only thing holding Baizhi back from using her Liberation is its cooldown timer.

Rectifier of Voyager is another strong choice, since it’s almost identical to Variation. As it’s a 3-star weapon, the secondary energy regen stat is lower. However, 3-star weapons are easier to get, so you have a higher chance of maxing out its passive skill and increasing how much Concerto energy Baizhi restores when she uses her skill.

The only other helpful rectifier as of version 1.0 is Rectifier #25. Its energy regen stat matches Variation, but the passive skill – which restores the user’s HP – is only useful if you find your Baizhi frequently unable to heal herself, which, given how her kit works, is unlikely unless you’re really reckless.

Wuthering Waves Baizhi Echoes: Sonata Effect

Baizhi deals Glacio damage frequently with her attacks, but the damage scaling is so low that you won’t want to consider the Freezing Frost effect for her. Moonlit Clouds is popular for most support characters, and you could certainly use it for Baizhi. Its extra energy regeneration buff is a nice one to stack on top of Baizhi’s weapon buff, but the full piece effect – which raises the next characte’rs attack after the equipping character uses their Outro – is actually more limited than our top pick.

Our best bet for Baizhi is Rejuvenating Glow.

2-piece effect: Increases healing bonus by 10 percent

5-piece effect: When the equipping character heals allies, the whole party’s attack increases by 15 percent for 30 seconds

Baizhi’s almost always healing the party, so that extra 15 percent damage increase will be active more often than not. Moonlit’s special buff relies on the user’s Outro skill, which you can’t use frequently.

Wuthering Waves Baizhi Echoes: Main Echo

You have several choices for Baizhi’s Main Echo depending on what you want her to do. If you’re after something to deal more damage while Baizhi’s on the field, you might want to consider Chasm Guardian, which deals heavy Havoc damage, or Hoochief, which whips up a cyclone and inflicts almost equally heavy Aero damage.

You could even use Whiff Whaff to group enemies before switching your main DPS, such as Calcharo or Encore, in so they can attack them all at once.

The Echo with the most to offer, though, is Bell-Borne Geochelone. This one deals Glacio damage that scales on the user’s defense, but more importantly, it creates a shield that reduces incoming damage by 50 percent and raises all outgoing damage by 10 percent. The shield lasts when you switch Baizhi out, so you can use it to keep your main DPS safe in tough situations.

Wuthering Waves Baizhi Echo stats

Baizhi needs energy more than anything, but she also benefits from high HP to help her stay alive and, if you can, healing bonus to increase how effective her healing skills are. Aim for:

4-cost: Healing bonus

3-cost: Energy

3-cost: Energy

1-cost: HP percent

1-cost: HP percent

Focus on those for your substats as well, prioritizing energy, then healing, then HP.

If you need some extra Astrite for pulls, check out our up-to-date Wuthering Waves codes list for some freebies.