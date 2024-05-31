Wuthering Waves has more than a few different Resonators to try and build a team with, all of which wield different weapons. Ranged, pistol-toting characters are a minority in WuWa, which is a little annoying considering some challenges and puzzles require their guns, but fortunately, Mortefi is one that is highly capable in battle and flexible between compositions.

There’s also Aalto and Chixia to choose from if you need a pistol in your party, but Mortefi stands out from the crowd amongst these three Resonators. To show you just how useful Mortefi can be to any team, here’s our Wuthering Waves Mortefi build.

Wuthering Waves Mortefi Build

Mortefi plays the role of a sub-DPS in most Wuthering Waves Team compositions as he’s capable of dishing out ranged damage while also being capable of buffing the Heavy Attacks of incoming teammates with his Outro Skill. As such, Mortefi is best paired with a strong DPS character such as Jiyan or Calcharo, as well as a support character.

For supporting characters, I’ll always recommend Verina for the fact that she only needs to spend a small amount of time out on the field to be incredibly useful, but you could always opt for Baizhi if you don’t yet have Verina unlocked.

Best Mortefi weapons

Mortefi is one of a few pistol-wielding characters in the game, meaning he’s effective at range and easy enough to keep safe during a tough fight, while also being able to pack a punch even as a sub-DPS. That said, you ideally don’t want to rely on him too much, and ensure you’re using a combination of his attacks to buff and rotate between other Team members, ideally those that prioritise Heavy Attacks, which he buffs.

Anyways, there are a few weapons Mortefi can be equipped with, and ultimately, we’re looking for ones that boost his Attack and Energy Regeneration, as Mortefi can have lengthy cooldowns on his skills.

Static Mist: The best weapon that you can kit Mortefi out with, the Static Mist pistol increases Mortefi’s Energy Regeneration (which he needs!). That’s not all, either, as having this weapon equipped boosts the following teammates' Attack damage after Mortefi uses his Outro Skill, lasting 14 seconds after switching.

Undying Flame: Undying Flame is one of many options you could acquire as a pre-registration reward from WuWa. The pistol increases the damage of Mortefi's Resonance Skill by 20% for 15 seconds after his Intro Skill is used.

Pistol of Voyager: Pistols of Voyager isn't the best Mortefi weapon but it is easy enough to get your hands on. Upon using his Resonance Skill, 12 Resonance Energy is restored. You can do this once every 20s, too.

Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

Best Mortefi Sonata Effect

The best Sonata Effect to employ when it comes to choosing Echoes for Mortefi is Moonlit Clouds. The Moonlit Clouds Sonata Effects are as follows:

2pcs Set: Energy regeneration is buffed by +10%.

Energy regeneration is buffed by +10%. 5pcs Set: Attack of the next Resonator is buffed by +22.5% for 15 seconds, after using the Outro skill.

If you don’t have five Moonlit Clouds Echoes to equip Mortefi with, you can always opt to have two Molten Rift Echoes temporarily in their place. The effect that this provides, with two pieces equipped, is a 10% buff to Fusion damage.

Best Mortefi Echoes

Provided that you’re equipping Mortefi with Moonlit Clouds Echoes, the best one that you can have is the Impermanence Heron. You’ll find this elite boss towards the north of the map, near Camp Overwatch.

Upon use, Mortefi will turn into the Impernance Heron and deal Havoc Damage, which - if it successfully hits a target - will restore Mortefi’s Resonance Energy and increase the damage dealt by the following character.

Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

Best Mortefi Echo stats

A lot of Mortefi’s kit relies on using his Resonance Liberation (Ultimate) and then Outro Skill immediately to buff the stronger DPS character on his team. With this in mind, you’ll want your Echo stats to focus on Energy Regeneration for the most part to help speed things up, but as is usually the case with most WuWa Resonators, your top Echo should focus on Mortefi’s Critical Rate/Damage.

Your Echoes should be arranged as follows, but of course, there’s room for different stats if you don’t have all the Echoes you need right now.

4: Impermanence Heron - Critical Rate/Damage

Impermanence Heron - Critical Rate/Damage 3: Energy Regen

Energy Regen 3: Energy Regen

Energy Regen 1: Attack %

Attack % 1: Attack %

Mortefi Ascension Materials

The Ascension Materials needed to reach each Rank for Mortefi are as follows.

Rank 1 (Level 20 to 40): 5000x Shell Credits, 4x LF Whisperin Cores

5000x Shell Credits, 4x LF Whisperin Cores Rank 2 (Level 40 to 50): 10000x Shell Credits, 4x MF Whisperin Cores, 4x Coriolus, 3x Rage Tacet Cores

10000x Shell Credits, 4x MF Whisperin Cores, 4x Coriolus, 3x Rage Tacet Cores Rank 3 (Level 50 to 60): 15000x Shell Credits, 8x MF Whisperin Cores, 8x Coriolus, 6x Rage Tacet Cores

15000x Shell Credits, 8x MF Whisperin Cores, 8x Coriolus, 6x Rage Tacet Cores Rank 4 (Level 60 to 70): 20000x Shell Credits, 4x HF Whisperin Cores, 12x Coriolus, 9x Rage Tacet Cores

