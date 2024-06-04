Mushrooms can be delicious. Mushrooms can be poisonous, dangerous even. But sometimes, mushrooms can be just a little bit magic. Coriolus in Wuthering Waves are definitely the latter.

If you’re not new to gacha RPGs, then it’ll come as no surprise to you that WuWa features a lot of farming and grinding once you finally wrap up what’s available in its story. Whether it's farming for five-star Echoes, grinding Union Level experience, or tracking down ascension materials for your Team and their gear, there’s a lot to keep on top of.

One thing you can easily keep on top of is collecting flowers and other fauna needed for ascending your Resonators, and this includes the elusive mushroom, Coriolus. Found growing on trees rather than on the ground, and in an area full of enemies, it can be quite hard to get your hands on, so here’s some help with where to find Coriolus in Wuthering Waves.

Where to find Coriolus in Wuthering Waves

Coriolus is primarily found in the Forbidden Forest and Giant Banyan areas of the Wuthering Waves map. One important thing to note with this particular resource is that it’s mainly found growing on the edges of trees, so keep your eyes peeled for those.

Coriolus is found in the Forbidden Forest and Giant Banyan. | Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

First things first, we recommend travelling to and exploring the Forbidden Forest thoroughly. This area has a lot of enemies to tackle, which is great for farming Echoes, but not so great for farming Coriolus. Still, we recommend doing both while you’re at it anyway.

Once you’re done there, travel to the Giant Banyan and make your way to the bottom of the area, but stick to the edges. Here, look along the winding tree branches for Coriolus. It’s not as abundant here as it is in the Forbidden Forest, but you should find some of it.

As per usual, don’t forget to equip the Sensor Tool and make use of it; all flowers and fauna will glow yellow while the tool is in use, making them much easier to identify.

Coriolus can be bought from Shifang Pharmacy weekly. | Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

Last, but not least, be sure to pay a visit to Shifang Pharmacy in the main city of Jinzhou. Here, you can purchase multiple Coriolus for 3000 Shell Credits each, and Shifang’s wares reset weekly so we recommend buying the lot - every week - if you can. This can save you some precious farming time later down the line.

What to use Coriolus for in Wuthering Waves

Coriolus is currently one of a few ascension materials for your Resonators in Wuthering Waves. At the time of writing, it’s only necessary for two characters: Mortefi, and Lingyang. However, as is usually the case with this type of game, it’ll no doubt be needed for more characters in future.

Coriolus is one of few ascension materials that can also be used for cooking, with it being a key component of the Morri Pot recipe, which boosts a Team’s Attack stat temporarily.

So, we recommend farming it whenever the opportunity arises either way. You’ll never know when you’re gonna need it!

For more on Wuthering Waves, have a look at the other flowers you’ll need for ascension. There’s Belle Poppy’s, Pecok Flowers, and Iris’ to seek out.