You might just think they look pretty, but flowers are an important resource in Wuthering Waves, and Iris is one of the most useful.

Wuthering Waves has a lot of different materials and resources to keep a track of and farm; there’s Resonators to keep leveled up, as well as their weapons and Echoes. Echoes being a force in and of themselves as you strive to find the best five star gear on SOL-3. But let’s deal with the basics first, and that's flowers.

Flowers are great in WuWa, with some needed for healing items and cooking recipes, while others are key to ascending your Team; this includes Iris. And you’ll want plenty of it if you’re cooking up a mean Calcharo build. Here’s where to find Iris in Wuthering Waves, and where you can buy it.

Where to find Iris’ in Wuthering Waves

Iris is mainly found around the Whining Aix’s Mire area in Wuthering Waves. This particular flower is a little tricky to map out a route for, as it’s found scattered all over the area.

You'll find Iris' across Whining Aix's Mire. | Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

On the below map, we’ve drawn two small routes that you should check out. The area between the Resonance Nexus and the Fallen Grave is pretty fruitful when it comes to Iris’, but you’ll also find some in the Waving Battlefield area (in less abundance) and inside the small yellow circle where I’ve marked a boss.

That third area for you to check out should have a few Iris’ around its waters, but be careful, as there are two Level 110 bosses here: the Violet and Cyan Feathered Herons. They’re easily beat in co-op with a waypoint and some ranged characters, such as Mortefi, and I recommend doing so. They’re guaranteed to drop a five-star Echo once killed, and don’t spawn again.

On top of that, don’t forget to equip and use the Sensor Tool while farming flowers. This tool will mark all flowers, and other points of interest, with a yellow glow so that they’re easier to spot and collect.

Iris' can be bought from Shifang Pharmacy on a weekly basis. | Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

One other way to get your hands on some Iris’ is by checking out Shifang Pharmacy in the main city of Jinzhou. Here, you’ll be able to purchase multiple Iris for 3000 Shell Credits each, and we recommend buying them all whenever you can. Shifang’s wares reset weekly, and this is a much quicker way of getting your hands on the materials than tirelessly farming for them.

What to use Iris for in Wuthering Waves

Iris is an item used for ascending your Resonators in Wuthering Waves, and right now, it’s only needed to ascend Calcharo and Taoqi. It’ll no doubt be needed for future characters, so it’s always worth stocking up on them if you can afford to.

For more on Wuthering Waves, take a look at where you can find other flowers for ascension. There’s Pecok Flowers, Belle Poppies, and the easy to miss mushroom that is Coriolus.