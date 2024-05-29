Throughout the gacha RPG that is Wuthering Waves, you’ll find yourself doing plenty of grinding for Ascension Materials. This way, you can continually level up your team of Resonators, raise your SOL-3 World Level, and tackle bigger challenges (and collect better Echoes). One resource that you’ll definitely need your hands on is Pecok Flowers.

Previously found in an area known as ‘Peach Blossom Town’ during WuWa’s closed beta tests, this flower can still be found in the same place. Though, it has a different name now, and there’s more ways to get your hands on it than simply foraging. That said, here’s where to find Pecok Flowers in Wuthering Waves.

Where is Peach Blossom Town in Wuthering Waves?

Pecok Flowers are an item that you’ll need for ascending your Resonators - specifically Rover and Encore - in Wuthering Waves, and in previous closed beta tests for the game, these were found in abundance in an area known as ‘Peach Blossom Town’.

Now, in the Guidebook, you’ll see that clicking the Pecok Flower item also advises that you can find them in this elusive town that’s nowhere to be found. The flowers are still found in the same area on the map, but Peach Blossom Town possesses a different name in the 1.0 release of Wuthering Waves: Taoyuan Vile.

This is yet to be updated in the Guidebook, but we imagine it will be soon to prevent any further confusion for players.

Where to find Pecok Flowers in Wuthering Waves

Pecok Flowers are primarily found in Taoyuan Vile, which is northwest of Jinzhou, between Qichi Village and Memento Square. We recommend grabbing the nearby Resonance Beacon that’s just north of the village and marked on the map below, which gives you a good view of the small town and lets you easily descend into it.

Pecok Flowers can be found in abundance in Taoyuan Vile. | Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

Explore the small town, being sure to enter everyone’s gardens and look behind buildings. I was able to find ten Pecok Flowers during one quick sweep of the area, but be sure to use the Sensor utility tool to make sure you’re not missing out on any. They’re small, pink flowers that easily blend in.

Pecok Flowers are small and pink in appearance. | Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

It’s also worth noting that right now, we’re assuming that these flowers refresh daily, much like Genshin Impact. If you know otherwise, please let us know!

Another area where you can find a few Pecok Flowers is just southeast of Taoyuan Vile, south of the Resonance Beacon marked on the map below.

A few more Pecok Flowers can be found by the housing in this area. | Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

Once you exhaust the Taoyuan Vile of its flowers, you can also purchase Pecok Flowers from Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou. These will set you back 3000 Shell Credits each.

Pecok Flowers will set you back 3000 Shell Credits each at Shifang Pharmacy. | Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

That’s about it when it comes to finding Pecok Flowers, but if you spot them anywhere else, do let us know.

