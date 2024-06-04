If you’re looking to ascend fan favorites such as Verina in Wuthering Waves, one thing you’ll need plenty of is Belle Poppy.

The world of Solaris-3, like any good gacha game, has tons of different resources and materials for players to seek out, hoard and farm, especially if you want to keep your Team of Resonators, as well as their weapons and gear, leveled.

It can be hard to keep track of what you need, let alone where to find it all, so in this guide we’ve detailed exactly where to find Belle Poppy in Wuthering Waves, as well as where to go and buy it.

Where to find Belle Poppy in Wuthering Waves

Belle Poppy is mainly found in the eastern area of Port City of Guixu in Wuthering Waves. You might also know this area as Sea of Flames, where you can fight it out with the Inferno Rider during the We Promise, We Deliver quest.

Belle Poppies are found in Sea of Flames mainly. | Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

For the best flower-picking route, we recommend following the route drawn on the above map, starting at the Resonance Nexus south of Donglu Research Station. Make your way south of the Nexus until you meet the main path, and then follow this west, collecting Belle Poppies along the way.

Belle Poppies will be most abundant as you enter the Sea of Flames area, with plenty to be found along the cliff edges at its entrance. As ever, we recommend having your Sensor Tool out and using it, as this will mark any flowers with a yellow glow for you so they’re easier to track down.

Belle Poppy's are available from Shifang Pharmacy. | Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

You can also buy Belle Poppies from the Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou, the game’s main city, for 3000 Shell Credits each. There’ll be multiple available, and we recommend buying all of them, as the Pharmacy resets its stock weekly.

What to use Belle Poppy for in Wuthering Waves

Belle Poppies are one of many flowers that are used to ascend your Resonators in Wuthering Waves. As of right now, the Belle Poppy is needed to ascend Chixia, Danjin, and Verina. And if you’re at all familiar with gacha RPGs like WuWa and Genshin Impact, you’ll know that you’re going to need a lot of flowers.

