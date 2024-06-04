The best Wuthering Waves Jiyan build is pretty straightforward to put together. Jiyan's sole purpose is to whack things with his sword, a lot, so you don't have to mess around with stat scaling or complex Forte Circuits to get the most out of him.

Our Wuthering Waves Jiyan build goes over which weapons and Echoes work best for the 5-star Aero character and which Sonata Effect is right for him.

Wuthering Waves Jiyan build

Wuthering Waves Jiyan weapons

Jiyan is your typical hypercarry DPS, a character who exists just to hit people a lot, and his signature broadblade, the 5-star Verdant Summit, is a perfect fit, as you’d expect. Its secondary stat raises the equipping character’s critical damage, and the passive effect is even better. It buffs the user’s resonance effects – skill, Liberation, the whole lot – by 12 percent, and then when they use their intro skill or Liberation, their basic and heavy attack damage increases by 24 percent. That effect can stack twice, which is a pretty big damage increase.

The standard 5-star broadblade Lustrous Razer is also a good pick, if you happen to get that one. It raises the user’s energy regeneration and increases Liberation damage by seven percent every time they use their skill, an effect that can stack three times.

Autumntrace is one of Jiyan’s best 4-star weapons. Its secondary stat increases the user’s critical hit rate, which is excellent for Jiyan, and landing a basic or heavy attack increases their attack by four percent. That buff can stack five times for a total of 20 percent, so it’s an easy way to buff Jiyan without having to put a support character on your team.

Another option is Helios Cleaver. This one increases the user’s attack by three percent every two seconds after they use their Resonance Skill, and the effect stacks four times. There’s also Broadblade#41, which increases the equipping character’s attack by 12 percent if their HP is above 80 percent and restores their HP by five percent if their health drops below 40 percent.

The 3-star broadblade selection is a little limited, but you can’t go wrong with Guardian Broadblade, a sword that increases basic and heavy attack damage by 12 percent.

Wuthering Waves Jiyan Echoes: Best Sonata Effect

The easiest set to use for Jiyan without having to think much about swapping or timing is Sierra Gale.

2-piece effect: Increases Aero damage by 10 percent

5-piece effect: Aero damage increases by a further 30 percent for 10 seconds when the equipping character uses their Intro skill

This set lends itself to a decent rotation, where you swap Jiyan out so one of his supports can do their thing and then bring him back to trigger the buff after his intro skill. It’s straightforward, but effective.

Lingering Tunes is another popular choice, but it comes with some caveats.

2-piece effect: Raises attack by 10 percent

5-piece effect: Increases the user’s attack by five percent every 1.5 seconds they remain on the field and stacks four times. Their Outro skill damage also increases by 60 percent

Jiyan’s Outro has him launching coordinated attacks dealing 313 percent of his attack when the next character uses their heavy attack, and the set’s buff makes it even better. However, unless you’re using a sub-DPS who relies on heavy attacks, you’re kind of just wasting time this way.

Wuthering Waves Jiyan Echoes: Best Main Echo

Like every other Aero user in the game – Jianxin, for example, and even Yangyang – Jiyan’s best Echo from the Sierra Gale set is Feilian Beringal. It strikes several times with Aero power and then, after the last hit, buffs the equipping character’s basic and heavy attack damage by 12 percent.

And if you use Lingering Tunes, Mech Abomination is the Echo of choice. It deals heavy Electro damage that counts as Outro damage, which also benefits from the set’s Outro buff, and after the skill ends, the equipping character’s attack increases by 12 percent for 15 seconds.

Wuthering Waves Jiyan Echo stats

Jiyan needs the standard stat blend that all main DPS characters need.

4-cost: Critical rate or critical damage

3-cost: Attack or Aero damage

3-cost: Attack or Aero damage

1-cost: Attack percent

1-cost: Attack percent

Those are your best bets for his substats as well, along with energy regeneration is nice. Don’t worry about making energy regen one of his main stats, especially if you’re using Lustrous Razer. So much of his damage comes from basic and heavy attacks, so firing off his Liberation frequently isn’t massively important for his build.

If you need some extra Astrite for pulls, check out our up-to-date Wuthering Waves codes list for some freebies.