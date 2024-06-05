Howler Cores are just one of the many resources in Wuthering Waves you will need to level up your characters, but they're definitely the resource that sounds most like a subgenre of extreme heavy metal. Fortunately, they’re easy enough to acquire in abundance, but when it comes to the varying rarities - LF, MF, HF, and FF - you might find youself short for a specific Resonator or weapon.

But have no fear, because once you know where to look and learn how Synthesis is your best friend, farming Howler Cores of different rarities will start to become second nature. With that said, here’s some help on exactly how to get Howler Cores in Wuthering Waves.

How to get Howler Cores in Wuthering Waves

You can get Howler Cores from Forgery Challenges, Enemy Drops, Item Synthesis and even the in-game store.

The use for Howler Cores remains the same regardless of rarity in Wuthering Waves. Simply put, materials with higher rarities are used for reaching higher levels for your weapons, Resonators, and so forth.

As a result, the methods for farming Howler Cores of different rarities also remain the same, with rarer drops typically increasing as your SOL-3 World Level increases. That said, we’ve run through exactly how many of each type of Howler Core you need for synthesizing and so forth below.

Forgery Challenges

Forgery Challenges can be accessed via your Guidebook in Wuthering Waves, and while they cost 40 Waveplates to complete (and claim their rewards), these do have a chance of dropping a mixture of

materials for you, including Howler Cores.

They also provide key materials for leveling the skills of your Resonators, so they’re worth doing.

Store

If you happen to have some Oscillated Coral leftover from your gacha pulls in Wuthering Waves, this can be spent on certain resources in the store. Some of the resources you can buy are Howler Cores, which are 15 Oscillated Coral each.

These resources also reset monthly, so we recommend buying up as many as you can in that time, as well as the leveling materials and other resources you can purchase here.

You can purchase some resources with Oscillated Coral at the store. | Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

Enemy Drops

Howler Cores of varying rarities are random drops from plenty of overworld enemies in Wuthering Waves too. So, if you need to line your pockets with materials, it’s worth killing everything that you see while exploring. You’ll be able to farm Echoes during this process, so it’s time well spent.

Here are the enemies that drop Howler Cores:

Violet-Feathered Heron

Cyan-Feathered Heron

Geohide Saurian

Roseshroom

Havoc Dreadmane

Hoochief Cyclone

Spearback

Hoochief Menace

Gulpuff

Chirpuff

Cruisewing

Sabyr Boar

Excarat

Young Geohide Saurian

Young Roseshroom

Hooscamp Filnger

Diamond Claw

Hoartoise

Fusion Dreadmane

Hooscamp Clapperclaw

Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

For future reference, if you go into the Echo Hunting tab of your Guidebook (the fourth tab down), you’ll be able to see all the Echoes you have previously collected and what they can drop if you defeat them.

Synthesizing

If you take a trip to the main city of Jinzhou, you’ll find that there’s a Synthesizer above Uncle Wei’s weapon shop. It’s conveniently placed next to the Resonance Beacon in this area so you can access it quickly, as you’ll often need it.

Here, you can synthesize materials of lower rarities into ones of better rarities, depending on what you need. Not only can you synthesize Howler Cores here, but Whisperin Cores, Rings, and other materials needed for leveling your Resonator’s skills too.

Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

When it comes to Howler Cores, the recipes when synthesizing them are as follows:

3x LF Howler Core = 1x MF Howler Core

3x MF Howler Core = 1x HF Howler Core

3x HF Howler Core = 1x FF Howler Core

You’ll want to use the Synthesizer frequently to get the materials you need, but you will also want to keep farming overworld enemies when exploring so you’ve got as many of them as you can.

For more on Wuthering Waves, take a look at our guide on how to increase your Data Bank Level, how to earn more Union EXP, and how to tune your Echoes.