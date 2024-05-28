Wuthering Waves Waveplate guide: How to replenish rewards

Waveplate in Wuthering Waves functions like “energy” in other mobile games, limiting the amount of activities you can do within a single day.

The main reason online games tend to do this is to combat botting and other forms of automatic material harvesting that would ruin a game’s progression or in-game economy.

But, if you’re feeling less charitable, games also place limits on the amount of rewarding activities you can take part in per day because it drip-feeds satisfying gameplay to players more slowly, hopefully (for the developers) keeping them invested in playing for longer.

Here’s what you need to know about Waveplate in Wuthering Waves, including how it’s used, how quickly it replenishes and how to resupply your stocks faster.

What is Waveplate in Wuthering Waves?

Waveplate determines how many rewards you can collect from completing certain activities in Wuthering Waves across a 24 hour period.

Bosses like the Crownless and Tempest Mephis require 60 Waveplate to get the rewards from, while Simulation challenges and training next to Jinzhou’s main gate take 40 Waveplate.

Characters have 240 Waveplate to play with, but you will probably spend it mostly on boss rewards, which include XP items, unique breakthrough materials and Union Level EXP.

How quickly does Waveplate replenish?

Waveplate replenishes at a rate of 1 every 6 minutes, meaning you get 10 an hour and would be able to do another boss in 6 hours if you were to run completely out of energy. On that timer, Waveplate takes a full 24 hours to fully recharge from 0.

At 240 Waveplate, you can do 4 bosses a day if you just play once without waiting, but can obviously eke out more if you come back periodically.

How to get more Waveplate in Wuthering Waves

If you’re running low on Waveplate and don’t want to wait around, there are actually a couple of ways to quickly get more. And wouldn’t you know, one of them involves forking over some microtransaction cash (albeit indirectly)!

The first and free (although very limited) way to get more Waveplate is by using a rare item called Crystal Solvents. When used, Crystal Solvents replenish 60 Waveplate, enough for a boss reward, without waiting.

You can gain Crystal Solvents from the Awakening Journey event track, the Pioneer Podcast battle pass, as a reward from raising your Data Bank level, and by clearing Milestone Stages in the Guidebook.

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

Alternatively, you can choose to pay 60 Astrite for 60 Waveplate. Astrite is given to the player for completing a host of different activities throughout Wuthering Waves, but, crucially, can also be converted from Lunite, which is the premium currency you buy with real money from the in-game store.

You can only replenish your Waveplate with Astrite a maximum of 6 times a day, which is more than enough unless you want those microtransactions to start becoming macro-transactions pretty quickly.

If you’re short on Astrite though, you can usually get some using one of these Wuthering Waves codes.