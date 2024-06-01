The best Wuthering Waves Chixia build turns the free, fiery gunslinger into a potent main DPS for your team, without having to invest too much time in finding the right fits. Chixia might not have the wide-ranging utility of someone like Mortefi, but she still has a lot to offer once you get the right rotation down.

Our Wuthering Waves Chixia build lays out which weapons and Echoes work best for the 4-star Fusion character and why. If you’re after more Wuthering Waves help, head over to our Calcharo build, Encore build, and Verina build guides.

Wuthering Waves Chixia build

Wuthering Waves Chixia weapons

Chixia is a rare example of a character who doesn’t actually get much from her Liberation, so most of her damage comes from basic and heavy attacks until she builds her Forte circuit and casts her skill. She needs attack more than anything else, and the way her Forte circuit works means she could benefit from extra skill damage as well.

Static Mist, the only 5-star pistols in Wuthering Waves 1.0, is a strong choice for Chixia with a well-rounded blend of stats. It raises the user’s crit rate, which means you can focus more on attack or crit damage for your Echo stats, adds a small energy regen buff, and even has a little support option. When the equipping character uses their Outro, the next character gets a 10 percent attack increase.

Thunderbolt is a strong 4-star option that ticks the attack and skill damage boxes, with its secondary stat that raises attack by a decent amount and a passive skill that buffs resonance skill damage up to three times when the user lands a hit with their basic or heavy attack. Novaburst is another strong choice and one with a passive effect Chixia can use more frequently. It increases the equipping character’s attack by four percent when they successfully dodge an incoming hit, and the buff can stack three times.

Undying Flame works very well when you swap Chixia in, ideally after using a support character’s buffs. It raises the user’s skill damage by 20 percent after you swap them in and they use their intro skill, and its secondary stat raises the character’s attack by 30 percent at level 90.

And on the 3-star pistols side, we recommend either Pistols of Night, which increases the user’s attack by a small amount after they use their intro skill, or Guardian Pistols, which bumps up their skill damage.

Wuthering Waves Chixia Echoes: Sonata Effect

Chixia has two Sonata Effect options, and they both work pretty well for different playstyles. The easiest and most useful is Molten Rift, the Fusion effect.

2-piece effect: Increases Fusion damage by 10 percent

5-piece effect: Increases Fusion damage by a further 30 percent for 15 seconds after the character uses their skill

The full set effect is an excellent way to bump Chixia’s damage up if you time it with her maxed-out Forte circuit.

Another option is Lingering Tunes, which gives Chixia some general attack buffs and a pretty big Outro buff. Her Outro skill deals a hefty amount of damage to begin with – equal to 530 percent of her attack – so the extra increase from Lingering Tunes makes it even more destructive.

2-piece effect: Increases attack by 10 percent

5-piece effect: The equipping character’s attack increases by five percent every 1.5 seconds they remain on the field and stacks four times. Also increases Outro skill damage by 60 percent

Wuthering Waves Chixia Echoes: Best Main Echo

If you opt for Lingering Tunes, the Mech Abomination is an excellent choice for Chixia’s Main Echo. It dishes out several instances of Electro damage and buffs the equipping character’s attack by 12 percent once it’s finished. The Mech Abomination’s most powerful skill counts as Outro damage, so it benefits from the full set’s Outro buff as well.

Flautist is another useful choice. Its skill hits 10 times, and the character recovers one Concerto Energy with each successful hit – perfect for charging Chixia’s Outro skill more often.

Molten Rift’s best option is the Inferno Rider. It deals multiple instances of Fusion damage and then increases the equipping character’s basic and heavy attacks and Fusion damage by 12 percent, which suits Chixia perfectly.

Wuthering Waves Chixia Echo stats

Chixia’s stat needs are pretty standard for a main DPS whose skills scale on attack. Prioritize attack or Fusion damage wherever you can, and stick a crit rate or crit damage modifier on your 4-cost Echo.

4-cost: Crit rate or crit damage

3-cost: Attack percent or Fusion damage

3-cost: Attack percent or Fusion damage

1-cost: Attack percent

1-cost: Attack percent

If you need some extra Astrite for pulls, check out our up-to-date Wuthering Waves codes list for some freebies.