The world of Wuthering Waves fuses fantasy and sci-fi into a beautiful action-intensive mixture of mayhem, and its bosses are no different. Solaris-3 has plenty of bosses to battle it out with and farm ascension materials from, though, a few of them are locked behind story beats. One such boss is the Mech Abomination, who many will be looking to farm for building Yinlin.

That said, waifu collectors will need to make some progress with Wuthering Waves' main story before being able to access the boss and farm Group Abomination Tacet Cores. So, if you’re a tad lost and find yourself unable to track down this boss, here’s where to find the Mech Abomination in Wuthering Waves.

Where to find the Mech Abomination in Wuthering Waves

The Mech Abomination is found in the basement of a laboratory near the Court of Savantae Ruins in Wuthering Waves. This is in the Whining Aix’s Mire region of the map, and to be able to actually reach the boss, you’ll need to have completed the Rewinding Raindrops main story quest, which unlocks at Union Level 21 following the Clashing Blades mission.

Mech Abomination is found in the basement of a laboratory near the Court of Savantae Ruins. | Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

This quest is during Chapter 1: Act 5 of the game, so it might take you some time to get to it. Once you do, you’ll need to solve a puzzle to return electricity back to the building you find yourself in, and fend off some enemies in the process. Once it’s complete, you’ll be able to access the basement, where you’ll find the Mech Abomination available to fight.

Any future attempt at defeating the Mech Abomination means returning to this building and jumping into the basement. You’ll then need to approach the Mech, who’ll fall from his spot and start the fight.

Defeating the Mech Abomination gives you a chance to absorb its Echo, and in exchange for 60 Waveplates, you can claim some materials and rewards from it too. These include EXP materials, Shell Credits, Intimacy, Union EXP, and most importantly, Group Abomination Tacet Cores.

You’ll find yourself mainly defeating the Mech Abomination in the hopes of collecting Group Abomination Tacet Cores from it, which are the ascension materials required for Yinlin.

For more on Wuthering Waves, take a look at where to find the Tempest Mephis, as well as the Lampylumen Myriad. These are two other bosses you’ll need to beat for building the likes of Calcharo and Sanhua, among others.