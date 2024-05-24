Wuthering Waves boasts a lot of different systems to wrap your head around, as is the case with most new and upcoming gacha RPGs. Fortunately, the game provides plenty of tutorials to help you out with its mechanics, but there are a few features that can still be a tad confusing; Sonata Effects being one of them.

Sonata Effects are buffs that your Resonators can receive by having Echoes from the same Sonata set equipped. Depending on how many you’ve kitted your Resonator out with, the buffs they provide can vary. To help you out, we’ve explained below exactly what Sonata Effects are and how to use them in Wuthering Waves, as well as listing every single Sonata Effect in the game and how it works.

What are Sonata Effects in Wuthering Waves, and how to use them

Sonata Effects in Wuthering Waves are the bonuses that Echoes can provide your Resonators with. Echoes are the remnants of enemies you’ll defeat across the overworld and can ultimately absorb, harnessing some of their power and capabilities as your own.

As of right now, there are nine different Sonata Effects for players to choose from, and these can be provided by different Echoes. While each Echo has its own skill, equipping Echoes from the same Sonata’s will provide additional Sonata Effects.

For example, if you equip both the Whiff Whaff and Stonewall Bracer Echoes to one Resonator, you’ll receive their individual Echo Skills, as well as the Rejuvenating Glow Sonata Effect, which provides the player with healing. Bolster this by equipping two more Echoes from the Rejuvenating Glow Sonata, and you’ll be able to increase the attack of healed allies while you’re at it.

You can check Sonata Effects while looking at your Echoes. | Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

To check out what Echoes are already in your possession, open up your Data Bank and access the Echo Gallery. Make sure to have ‘Details’ enabled in the upper right-hand corner, and you’ll be able to see both the Echo Skill and Sonata Effect that your Echo possesses. You can also click on their Sonata Effect to learn more about what it does.

Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

To then equip a chosen Echo (and thus, Sonata Effect) to your Resonator, open up your Resonators menu and select the Echo menu, which has the same icon as the Echo Gallery, You can then manually equip Echoes or auto-equip them from here, but they cannot exceed an overall cost of eight, nor can you select any duplicates. So, choose wisely!

All Wuthering Waves Sonata Effects

You can learn a lot about what each Sonata Effect in Wuthering Waves does by accessing the Sonata Gallery in your Data Bank, as well as which Echoes possess each effect that you’ve found so far.

You can view all Sonata Effects, and associated Echoes, in the Sonata Gallery. | Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

To help out, though, we’ve listed all Sonata Effects and what they do below.

Molten Rift

2pcs Set: Fusion damage receives +10% buff.

Fusion damage receives +10% buff. 5pcs Set: Fusion damage receives +30% buff for 15 seconds after using Resonance skill.

Void Thunder

2pcs Set: Electro damage receives +10% buff.

Electro damage receives +10% buff. 5pcs Set: Electro damage receives +15% buff after using Heavy attacks or Resonance skill. This can stack twice, with each stack lasting 15 seconds.

Sierra Gale

2pcs Set: Aero damage receives +10% buff.

Aero damage receives +10% buff. 5pcs Set: Aero damage receives +30% buff for 15 seconds after using Intro skill.

Celestial Light

2pcs Set: Spectro damage receives +10% buff.

Spectro damage receives +10% buff. 5pcs Set: Spectro damage receives +30% buff for 15 seconds after using Intro skill.

Rejuvenating Glow

2pcs Set: Healing bonuses receive +10% buff.

Healing bonuses receive +10% buff. 5pcs Set: Increases the attack of all party members by +15% after healing allies.

Sun-sinking Eclipse

2pcs Set: Havoc damage receives +10% buff.

Havoc damage receives +10% buff. 5pcs Set: Havoc damage receives +7.5% buff after using Basic and Heavy attacks. This stacks up to four times, with each stack lasting 15 seconds.

Moonlit Clouds

2pcs Set: Energy regeneration is buffed by +10%.

Energy regeneration is buffed by +10%. 5pcs Set: Attack of the next Resonator is buffed by +22.5% for 15 seconds, after using the Outro skill.

Lingering Tunes

2pcs Set: Attack is buffed by +10%.

Attack is buffed by +10%. 5pcs Set: While on the field, attack is buffed by +5% every 1.5 seconds. This can stack up to four times, and Outro skills will deal +60% damage.

Freezing Frost

2pcs Set: Glacio damage receives +10% buff.

Glacio damage receives +10% buff. 5pcs Set: Glacio damage receives +10% buff after releasing Basic or Heavy Attacks. This can stack three times, with each stack lasting 15 seconds.

For more on Wuthering Waves, take a look at how to increase your Data Bank level, and of course, our WuWa codes. While you’re at it, don’t forget to redeem your pre-registration rewards.