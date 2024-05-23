How to redeem pre-registration rewards in Wuthering Waves

In the run-up to the release of Wuthering Waves, Kuro Games offered a series of pre-registration bonuses for players who created an account for the game before it officially launched. Adding another offering every time certain milestones — such as social media followers — were reached, the eventual pot for eager fans ended up being well worth getting your hands on.

However, you can't claim your goodies just as soon as you load up the game for the first time. It's not a long wait, but still, if you're eager to know when you can get your hands on those Wuthering Waves pre-registration bonuses, and what they are, then be sure to read on below.

How to redeem Wuthering Waves pre-registration rewards

In order to redeem pre-registration rewards for Wuthering Waves, you first need to ensure that you're playing on an account that uses the same email address you used when pre-registering your interest in the game. (And if you didn't do that before now then unfortunately you're too late.)

Next, you need to reach Union Level 2. This happened for me after the tutorial boss fight, a little under an hour into the game, and given that things are pretty on-rails during that prologue section in terms of actions that can grant you XP, I imagine it'll be the same for most players.

After that, all you need to do is open the menu by clicking or tapping the starburst-looking button in the upper right-hand corner of your screen. From there, select the mail button from the tabs running along the bottom of the screen — it's the one that looks like an envelope, and should have a red exclamation mark on it if you've got unread mail. This takes you to your in-game mailbox, where a message with your rewards attached should be waiting for you.

Image credit: VG247 / Kuro Games

What are the pre-registration rewards for Wuthering Waves?

Players who pre-registered their Wuthering Waves account before launch get the following bonuses:

20x Lustrous Tides

1x Prologue sigil

20x Astrite

1x Rangers' Series Weapon Supply Chest

10x Advanced Resonance Potion

8,000x Shell Credits

In case that doesn't mean much to you just yet, let's break it down. The Prologue sigil is a nice title card you can set on your player profile, presumably to prove that you were a Day 1 player. Easy enough.

Lustrous Tides are one of multiple premium currencies you can plug into the game's gacha — in this case, to pull for characters and weapons featured on the standard, permanent banners: the Character Permanent Convene, the Weapon Permanent Convene, and the Novice Convince (the latter of which grants a total of 50 pulls for your new account before disappearing for good, at a discount of 8 Lustrous Tides per 10-pull). Astrite is another premium currency used to purchase Lustrous Tides and other gacha currencies from the in-game shop; 20 Astrite will only net you ⅛ of a gacha pull, all of which go for 160 Astrite each in the store, but it's a start.

The Rangers' Series Weapon Supply Chest can be opened to immediately grant a 4-star weapon of your choice from the Rangers' weapon series, which is useful since at best you might have picked up a handful of 2- and 3-star weapons by this point. Advanced Resonance Potions are WuWa's 4-star character levelling material, granting 8,000XP for each potion used to the selected character.

And finally, Shell Credits are the in-game currency that characters actually use when buying things from vendors etc., although you also need them to level up your characters and weapons in addition to the actual XP materials that those activities take.

Before you can even take a step in Wuthering Waves, let alone reach Union Level 2, you'll need to decide whether to play as male or female Rover. You might also want to get to grips with the WuWa's combat and familiarise yourself with how to heal.