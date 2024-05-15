Wuthering Waves is the latest RPG gacha game to arrive on the scene, this time from Kuro Game. Launching next week (May 23) for PC and mobile, players will be exploring the planet Solaris-3, which is on the brink of destruction. It’s up to our determined Resonators (playable characters) to use their abilities and save the world from disaster.

Having reached a whopping 30 million pre-registers, as well as a five million social-media follower goal, players jumping into Wuthering Waves next week have some goodies to look forward to, but what exactly are they? Here’s exactly what Wuthering Waves pre-register rewards are.

How to get Wuthering Waves’ pre-register rewards

Wuthering Waves, at the time of writing, has six different milestones for soon-to-be players to try and reach in an attempt to bag the playerbase some swag once the game releases on May 22. Fortunately for you, these six milestones have all already been met.

So, provided that you have already pre-registered your interest for Wuthering Waves, you can expect to receive these rewards as soon as you’re able to access the game (and have reached Union Level 8). Here’s what you can anticipate receiving:

5 Million Pre-registers: 80,000x Shell Credits

80,000x Shell Credits 10 Million Pre-registers: 10x Advanced Resonance Potions

10x Advanced Resonance Potions 15 Million Pre-registers: 200x Astrite

200x Astrite 20 Million Pre-registers: 1x En Route Sigil

1x En Route Sigil 30 Million Pre-registers: 20x Lustrous Tide

20x Lustrous Tide 5 Million Followers: 1x Rangers’ Series Weapon of Choice

What are the Wuthering Waves pre-register rewards?

Shell Credits will be Wuthering Waves’ main form of currency used to purchase things in-game, while Advanced Resonance Potions will give your chosen Resonator (playable character) an XP boost.

On that note, Lustrous Tide is the currency that you’ll use for your gacha pulls on Wuthering Waves’ banners, landing you with new Resonators or weapons. Astrite is another currency used for gacha pulls, but this will be usable for limited-time banners only.

The En Route Sigil is one of many profile icons you’ll be able to unlock (we think!), and the Ranger’s Series Weapon of Choice is exactly what it says on the tin; you’ll get to choose from a selection of Ranger’s weapons.

What is Wuthering Waves’ Echo Summon event?

Further rewards can also be earnt by taking part in Wuthering Waves’ current Echo Summon event, which you can participate in on Kuro Game’s website, provided you have an account with them (which you should have if you’ve pre-registered). The event is running until 6 June, so you’ll want to check it out before then.

Here, you’ll be able to complete missions - which mainly consist of sharing the game, following Kuro Games on social media, and so forth - to earn summons (pulls). These pulls then grant you Echoes, one of which you’ll be able to lock-in and take into the full game with you. On top of that, the more pulls you end up doing, the more rewards you’ll earn, which can be claimed in the Echo Gallery.

Claim your rewards from the Echo Gallery. | Image credit: VG247/Kuro Game

The rewards you can earn are as follows:

6 Summons : 50x Astrite

: 50x Astrite 12 Summons: 3x Advanced Resonance Potions, 3x Advanced Energy Cores

3x Advanced Resonance Potions, 3x Advanced Energy Cores 18 Summons: 50x Astrite

50x Astrite 24 Summons: 20,000x Shell Credits, 2x Advanced Seal Tubes

20,000x Shell Credits, 2x Advanced Seal Tubes 30 Summons: 30,000x Shell Credits

That’s all for Wuthering Waves’ pre-registration rewards. For more on the game, be sure to check out our character list so you can see which Resonators, um, resonate with you.