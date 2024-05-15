As if there weren’t enough RPG gacha games floating around or in the works already, Kuro Game’s upcoming endeavor - Wuthering Waves - will be releasing on May 23 for PC and mobile. In our preview of the game, it felt great to play with combat that is genuinely interesting, so it’s safe to say that some of us are looking forward to the challenges that Wuthering Waves will soon offer.

At the time of writing, there have been just over 30 million pre-registrations, which will ultimately bag new players some fancy rewards upon release. Great job, guys. If you fancy registering your interest and logging in to some rewards in your mailbox on launch day, here’s how to pre-register for Wuthering Waves.

How to pre-register for Wuthering Waves

To pre-register for Wuthering Waves, you’ll want to make your way to Kuro Game’s’ official website for the game.

On the home page, you’ll see some beautiful artwork alongside a total of how many pre-registrations the game has garnered so far. Just below that, though, you’ll be able to select the ‘pre-register’ button, and what happens next will vary depending on what device you’re using.

If you’re on mobile, clicking ‘Pre-register’ will take you straight to either the App Store or Google Play. Here, you’ll be able to pre-register your interest by clicking ‘Get’ on Apple and ‘Pre-register’ on Google Play. You will be notified - and the game should automatically be installed on your device - once it releases on May 23.

If you’re on desktop, clicking ‘Pre-register’ will prompt you to register an account on Kuro Game’s website. You’ll simply need to make an account with them manually, or can login via Twitter, Google, or Apple. Once that’s done, you’ll have pre-registered for the game successfully and be eligible for any pre-registration rewards available once the game releases (and once you reach Union Level 8).

One thing you’ll want to make sure of is that the account you eventually use to play the game is the same one you used to pre-register, though. Otherwise, you’ll miss out on your rewards!

It’s as simple as that! For more on Wuthering Waves, take a look at our list of characters and their abilities.