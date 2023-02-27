27th February 2023: We added new RAID Shadow Legends codes.

Even if you're not into mobile gaming, chances are you've heard of RAID Shadow Legends. With a big marketing push that involves A-list stars like Jeff Goldblum and Ronda Rousey, adverts for RAID Shadow Legends can be spotted all over the place.

The free-to-play RPG has been downloaded millions of times on Android, iOS and Windows devices. And if you're thinking of seeing what all the fuss is about you should go armed with a few RAID codes. Promo codes offer in-game items like silver to upgrade your characters, XP boosts to level up faster and energy to recharge your health. We've hunted around for the latest RAID codes which you can find below.

Latest RAID Shadow Legends codes

BESTHERO

Caribberaid

stvalentine23

Midgame23win

How do I redeem RAID Shadow Legends codes?

Not sure how to redeem a code in RAID Shadow Legends? Here's a step-by-step guide:

From the main screen (Bastion), click the button on the left that has three horizontal lines Then click 'Promo Codes' And then enter your code and hit 'Confirm'

Alternatively, you can head to the Plarium website and redeem a code that way - do remember to make a note of your Player ID first though.

RAID Shadow Legends Prime Gaming codes

If you're already signed up to Amazon Prime then you'll be able to claim a couple of free RAID rewards through Amazon's Prime Gaming Packs.

The current Prime Gaming Pack lets you grab Genbo the Dishonored, an Epic Shadowkin Champion, and is available until March 2.

